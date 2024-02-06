Volunteer retirement offered for Southeast staff members

Since Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced state budget cuts in January, Southeast Missouri State University has been making changes to offset them.

In May, the Board of Regents approved a 2.8 percent tuition and fee increase beginning this semester. The increase will bring $1.34 million to the university, according to a Southeast news release.

At the June Board of Regents meeting, the fiscal year 2018 budget was approved.

This budget helps with the base cut and one-time withholding in state appropriations, which comes to 9 percent and equals $4.3 million.

One of the main plans that goes along with the budget is a volunteer retirement program.

“It is an opportunity to reduce our personnel cost, but to do it through vacancy,” said Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration.

About 200 staff members are eligible for this program.

The application period for staff members started Tuesday and will end Oct. 13.

Southeast officials have mailed information, had meetings and placed information on a webpage about the new program.

“It is a voluntary program; it’s up to the employee if they want to choose to participate,” Mangels said.

The incentive for this program is a cash payment of 35 percent of a staff member’s base salary.