All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 17, 2017
Volunteer retirement offered for Southeast staff members
Since Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced state budget cuts in January, Southeast Missouri State University has been making changes to offset them. In May, the Board of Regents approved a 2.8 percent tuition and fee increase beginning this semester. The increase will bring $1.34 million to the university, according to a Southeast news release...
Katelyn Mary Skaggs

Since Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced state budget cuts in January, Southeast Missouri State University has been making changes to offset them.

In May, the Board of Regents approved a 2.8 percent tuition and fee increase beginning this semester. The increase will bring $1.34 million to the university, according to a Southeast news release.

At the June Board of Regents meeting, the fiscal year 2018 budget was approved.

This budget helps with the base cut and one-time withholding in state appropriations, which comes to 9 percent and equals $4.3 million.

One of the main plans that goes along with the budget is a volunteer retirement program.

“It is an opportunity to reduce our personnel cost, but to do it through vacancy,” said Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration.

About 200 staff members are eligible for this program.

The application period for staff members started Tuesday and will end Oct. 13.

Southeast officials have mailed information, had meetings and placed information on a webpage about the new program.

“It is a voluntary program; it’s up to the employee if they want to choose to participate,” Mangels said.

The incentive for this program is a cash payment of 35 percent of a staff member’s base salary.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Base salary is what staff members normally would receive but does not include extras, such as salary for teaching summer classes.

“So, what the program does is it offers a one-time cash incentive to employees that meet certain parameters,” Mangels said.

Staff members will pick one of two dates for retirement: Dec. 31, 2017, or Dec. 31, 2018.

“We do look at how we can be strategic and not just cut across the board at the institution,” Mangels said.

Positions will be evaluated, and decisions will be made about whether a position needs to be refilled, Mangels said.

Also, if one department needs more staff and another department could use less staff, those changes will be evaluated and made.

“It gives us the ability to reallocate resources to other places,” Mangels said.

Thirteen positions already have been vacated and dissolved to help the budget. This program will help the budget because a newer staff member’s salary will be lower than a staff member who had a lengthy tenure with the university.

“You’re going to start out with someone at an entry level, and that’s going to be a lower salary,” Mangels said. “So, you have savings in that salary.”

Also, the new retirement programs cost less for Southeast than the older programs, Mangels said.

Since the cuts in January, administrators have begun to plan ahead for the next three years.

“Come next January, February, when the governor announces the budget, we want to be proactive and planning ahead,” Mangels said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy