Volunteer pool depleted, local organizations to hold volunteer fair

A volunteer fair will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, in the gym of the Salvation Army Cape Girardeau Corps Community Center. Those with a desire to volunteer their time and skills will have the opportunity to visit booths for many organizations in the Cape Girardeau area.

The pool of volunteers has become shallow, so Mark Hotop, volunteer coordinator for the organization Voices for Children, said he decided to create a volunteer fair to try to raise the level back to pre-COVID numbers.

"Our office requires volunteers to make our vision happen," Hotop said. "And I've talked to other organizations around the area who require volunteers as well, and they are hurting just as much as we are."

Hotop said volunteer numbers were reduced during COVID and organizations were prevented from recruiting new members.

"My goal was to have this volunteer fair and hopefully bring out the local people who don't know these organizations exist, or what they do, or have never volunteered before, and hopefully get them to step up and do some volunteer time," Hotop said.

He said he has sent out a save-the-date notice to several organizations to let them know about the fair, and will soon be sending out forms so they can sign up for booth space. He said he's heard back from a few organizations, such as Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape Inc. and the Salvation Army, who donated the use of its gym, located at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau, for the event, which is scheduled to be held from 1 to 4 p.m.