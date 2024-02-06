Vivek Malek reports $1.2M haul for Missouri treasurer campaign

Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek reported Friday that his campaign raised $506,000 during the first three months of the year, with an aligned political action committee formed to support his 2024 candidacy raising $700,000.
Malek was appointed treasurer in December after his predecessor, Scott Fitzpatrick, was elected auditor. He made it clear he intended to run for a full term next year.
According to disclosure reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Malek personally chipped in $100,000 to his campaign earlier this month. So far, his campaign has spent only 10% of the money it brought in since January.
"Unlike career politicians who seem to fundraise for a living, this was my first time ever having to ask supporters to contribute to my campaign, and I am so thankful to have such a strong group of donors standing behind me," Malek said in a statement to The Independent. "I truly appreciate the support."
American Promise PAC, which was formed in February to boost Malek's candidacy, raised its money from two donations — $500,000 from a St. Louis company called Pacifica Consulting Services LLC and $200,000 from a Cape Girardeau company called AIG Virginia LLC.
Malek is the first Indian American to hold a statewide office in Missouri. He practiced law in Missouri since 2006, with his St. Louis firm focusing on immigration, naturalization and asylum. He has never before run for public office.
He has deep ties to the Cape Girardeau area, where he came in 2001 from Rohtak, India, to attend Southeast Missouri State University. He earned two master's degrees, in business and law. He also served on the university's Board of Governors.
The state treasurer manages $1 billion in unclaimed property, manages a small business and agriculture economic development program and administers the state's tax-advantaged education and disability savings plans.
On Wednesday, House Budget Chairman Cody Smith of Carthage amended his candidate committee to challenge Malek in the GOP primary for state treasurer.
Smith declined to comment about the change, saying a formal announcement will be made at a later date. He has not filed his latest quarterly fundraising disclosure, but in January reported having $221,000 cash on hand.
Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC, which was formed to support Smith's candidacy, reported last week that it had $76,000 cash on hand.
