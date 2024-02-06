Vivek Malek reports $1.2M haul for Missouri treasurer campaign

Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek reported Friday that his campaign raised $506,000 during the first three months of the year, with an aligned political action committee formed to support his 2024 candidacy raising $700,000.

Malek was appointed treasurer in December after his predecessor, Scott Fitzpatrick, was elected auditor. He made it clear he intended to run for a full term next year.

According to disclosure reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Malek personally chipped in $100,000 to his campaign earlier this month. So far, his campaign has spent only 10% of the money it brought in since January.

"Unlike career politicians who seem to fundraise for a living, this was my first time ever having to ask supporters to contribute to my campaign, and I am so thankful to have such a strong group of donors standing behind me," Malek said in a statement to The Independent. "I truly appreciate the support."

American Promise PAC, which was formed in February to boost Malek's candidacy, raised its money from two donations — $500,000 from a St. Louis company called Pacifica Consulting Services LLC and $200,000 from a Cape Girardeau company called AIG Virginia LLC.