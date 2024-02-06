Virus numbers continue significant drop

COVID-19 numbers continue to drop significantly in the region.

In Cape Girardeau County, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 9,315 Friday, but in the past seven days, health officials have tallied an average of only two new cases per day, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Officials at the county Public Health Center reported Friday active cases in the county dropped to 21. Weeks ago, active cases stood at 1,600. Deaths attributed to the virus have remained at 132 for a month. As of Friday, nine patients were in COVID units in county hospitals.

The county's testing positivity rate over the past 14 days has been 8.6%.

Twenty percent of the county's residents have had at least one vaccine dose, compared to 15.5% of the state's residents, and 14.2% of county residents have had two vaccine doses, compared to 8.1% of all Missourians.

Medical bed availability in the county stood at 22% Friday, while ICU bed availability was 39% and ventilator availability was 34%.