Virus delays many cancer screenings

On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19. As many non-essential businesses shut down, many health care providers put cancer screenings on hold to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

A recent article in The Wall Street Journal stated a decline in mammograms and other screening procedures after the coronavirus pandemic struck is leading to missed and delayed cancer diagnoses, according to data from insurance claims, lab orders, Medicare billings and oncology-practice records, an emerging pattern that is alarming oncologists.

Dr. Carlos Robles, an oncologist at Saint Francis Healthcare System has seen delays in patients getting routine screenings in our region.

"For example, my wife was due for her mammogram in March, and she just had it, 7 months later," he said.

Cancer screening is one of the earliest interventions, and as some cancers advance rapidly, months without detecting them through screenings could result in fewer treatment options.

Robles encouraged patients to get screenings and reschedule them as soon as possible if they missed one.

"When patients aren't getting asymptomatic screenings, cancers aren't being found, because that's what actually reveals the early cases before they become clinically meaningful," he said.

At Cape Radiology, Dr. Mark Pfautsch, a diagnostic radiologist sees things resuming and getting back on track after closing for the entire month of April because of COVID. When they opened back up May 1, they called every patient who had a screening ordered and offered them an appointment at their convenience. Pfautsch added, "The majority said 'yes, I want to reschedule,' and came in for their screening. A small percentage declined because of their fear of COVID."

The American Cancer Society (ACS) saw an estimated 87% drop in mammography screening from the end of February to early April nationwide.