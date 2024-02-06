Virus case counts climb in local schools

COVID-19 cases among students have increased in local schools.

Cape Girardeau School District reported 56 active positive cases among its 4,475 students Thursday. The district totaled 28 cases Sept. 1.

Student cases at the Jackson School District rose by 18 cases since the Southeast Missourian's last update on Sept. 1. The district currently totals 35 active cases out of its 5,728 students.

Five students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Notre Dame Regional High School, according to principal Tim Garner. Five of the high school's 440 students are quarantined.

Cape Girardeau School District is currently the only local district requiring students, staff members and visitors to wear face masks. The district reinstated a mask mandate last week after five days into the new school year to diminish the amount of students sent home to quarantine.

Cape Girardeau School District had more than 300 students in quarantine last week, according to an Aug. 31 statement from the district. Currently, 360 Cape Girardeau School District students are in quarantine.

As of Thursday afternoon, 189 Jackson School District students are quarantined.