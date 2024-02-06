After nearly 35 years on the drawing board, Heartland Industries in Cape Girardeau has started work on a project to double the size of its warehouse and production facility in anticipation of business growth.

When completed later this year, the facility on Southern Expressway just west of South Sprigg Street will have roughly 110,000 square feet under roof, enough room to accommodate existing operations as well as future contracts.

“This was a dream of Mr. Schmittzehe’s when he first built the Heartland Industries building,” said VIP Industries CEO Susan Wallis in reference to her predecessor, Hilary Schmittzehe.

Founded by Schmittzehe in 1967 as the Cape Girardeau Community Sheltered Workshop, VIP Industries — parent of Heartland — has, over the years, provided employment and transportation for thousands of people with intellectual and development disabilities and operates sheltered workshops in Cape Girardeau, Fruitland and Marble Hill, Missouri. Heartland Industries, also known as VIP Vocational Services, provides employment for higher-functioning individuals in various types of work, including secure paper shredding and recycling.

“Right now, we’re heavy into recycling,” Wallis said. “That’s one of our largest contracts, but we’re also looking to go into a different type of industry, so we needed to expand the building.”

An addition is under construction at the Heartland Industries building, seen here Wednesday, on Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau that will double the building's size -- from 55,000 to approximately 110,000 square feet -- and will allow the organization to offer additional production and warehousing services to its clients. JAY WOLZ

That “different type of industry” she referred to would be related to warehousing and packaging for the food industry.

“We’re not talking about manufacturing food or anything like that,” she explained. “We’re looking at repackaging food that’s already been packaged.” In other words, Heartland employees would be taking food and beverages and “bundling” them to suit their clients’ specifications.

“We’ll do the ‘add-on’ packaging,” said Barry Zerbe, the organization’s director of sales since 1976. “You may see ‘multi-packs’ of food or beverages in the grocery store. That’s the kind of business we’re looking to get into.”

To do that, the organization is working toward becoming “food ready certified” by the time the addition to the Heartland building is completed.