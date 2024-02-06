VietNow organization will dissolve after accusations of dishonesty

An Illinois not-for-profit organization that purported to raise money for veterans will dissolve after allegations of dishonest practices, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office.
Twenty-four states reached a legal settlement with VietNow National Headquarters Inc. after it was found that money from the organization went mostly to fundraisers instead of charitable programs, according to the statement.
In its most recent financial statement, VietNow reported raising nearly $2 million nationwide, but less than 5 percent of that went to the “medical facilities and treatment” to veterans the organization claimed, according to the statement.
“My Office will continue to aggressively pursue those who take advantage of the generosity of Missourians, especially when they dishonor the memories and families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Hawley said in the statement. “Our service members will not be dishonored in this way.”
The settlement included “injunctive relief against VietNow’s directors and officers and requires their cooperation in investigations of VietNow’s professional fundraisers,” according to the statement.
The Vietnam War Veterans’ memorial in Cape Girardeau’s Ivers Square was erected by the local chapter of VietNow in 2006, according to Southeast Missourian archives.
The organization also planned to erect additional monuments and a walkway, and it held a fundraiser, but those plans did not materialize.
The local chapter also was involved in Independence Day celebrations in 2009 when city budget problems threatened to cancel festivities, according to Southeast Missourian archives.
Attempts to reach Rodger Brown, who served as the president of the local chapter, were unsuccessful Thursday.
Any funds remaining after the organization’s dissolution will be paid to two national veterans’ charities: Fisher House Foundation and Operation Homefront.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office urges Missourians who believe they have received telemarketing calls from VietNow to file a compliant by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or visiting the attorney general’s office website.
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3627
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.