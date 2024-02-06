All sections
NewsNovember 3, 2022

Videoconference call regarding 'Connecting All Missourians' initiative to be held Monday

Danny Walter

Increasing broadband internet connectivity to all Missourians will be the subject of a videoconference call hosted by the Missouri Office of Broadband at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SEMORPC), the call is a continuing conversation on the needs and challenges of getting broadband to every citizen of Missouri.

A recent Federal Communications Commission Broadband Progress Report showed that 1.25 million Missourians — or 20% — don't have access to high-speed internet.

The release further states the meeting is open to all, and SEMORPC would particularly like to hear from groups and individuals who currently do not have, or cannot connect to broadband services. This can be either because of lack of service itself or ability to afford the service in their area.

On the agenda for the call are discussions regarding hurdles in terms of broadband infrastructure, and primary obstacles to reaching every Missourian.

Groups and individuals wanting to participate in the videoconference can register at this Eventbrite link: www.eventbrite.com/e/connecting-all-missourians-semo-regional-planning-and-economic-dev-tickets-454045280657.

Local News
