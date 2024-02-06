Increasing broadband internet connectivity to all Missourians will be the subject of a videoconference call hosted by the Missouri Office of Broadband at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SEMORPC), the call is a continuing conversation on the needs and challenges of getting broadband to every citizen of Missouri.

A recent Federal Communications Commission Broadband Progress Report showed that 1.25 million Missourians — or 20% — don't have access to high-speed internet.