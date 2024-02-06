All sections
September 27, 2023

Video of Neelyville school board meeting provides reasons behind resignations

A video of the Neelyville Board or Education meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, when four board members resigned was provided Monday, Sept. 25, to the Daily American Republic newspaper. The video revealed comments from each person on why they were resigning...

Barbara Ann Horton
story image illustation

The prevailing reasons for the resignations were "being disrespected and treated like dirt" and "don't feel like I'm wanted on this board."

Former Neelyville Board of Education president Vernon Barker was the last to resign. He followed vice president Dean Fisher and members Robert Burgett and Wayne Willcut.

Barker said the resigning board members are "some of the best people that I've had the pleasure of serving."

"I will start off saying when I ran for office, I spoke in the community about issues and concerns regarding the school," Barker said. "I agreed we had some serious concerns about our school and our leadership the past year and a half. It has been made painfully obvious there is a current toxic and borderline violent environment."

Barker explained the school board cannot implement an effective change "unless it's welcomed by a select few. The men who stepped down before me have been harassed, bullied and defamed relentlessly to ensure all control is by a small group."

Before Barker's resignation, Burgett talked about how the board has been able to increase the starting teachers pay.

"I think that's a great accomplishment," Burgett said.

Burgett criticized letters sent out about the president and vice president, calling them harassment and intimidation, as well as 78 emails targeting him.

"I've done nothing but good," Burgett said. "I have served my country. I've stood up for people, our staff and our students. I think we all should come together and talk together to get rid of harassment, intimidation, but I'm tired. I had to move my son out of the school district."

Remaining board members are Paul Petty, Jim Hover and Jill McGruder.

Story Tags
Local News
