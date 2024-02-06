A video of the Neelyville Board or Education meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, when four board members resigned was provided Monday, Sept. 25, to the Daily American Republic newspaper. The video revealed comments from each person on why they were resigning.

The prevailing reasons for the resignations were "being disrespected and treated like dirt" and "don't feel like I'm wanted on this board."

Former Neelyville Board of Education president Vernon Barker was the last to resign. He followed vice president Dean Fisher and members Robert Burgett and Wayne Willcut.

Barker said the resigning board members are "some of the best people that I've had the pleasure of serving."

"I will start off saying when I ran for office, I spoke in the community about issues and concerns regarding the school," Barker said. "I agreed we had some serious concerns about our school and our leadership the past year and a half. It has been made painfully obvious there is a current toxic and borderline violent environment."