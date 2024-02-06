Veterans Home fireworks display canceled for 'foreseeable future'

The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau will not host its annual firework show this year or for the "foreseeable future".

Missouri Veterans Commission recently sent out a news release noting the cancellation this year. According to a representative with the commission, the change is due to development in the area.

"As of right now, there are no plans to bring it back next year. They were canceled this year. Because the space that we normally do it in has been developed and they started construction on a hotel in that area. So there's no way for us to do it," director of public relations at Missouri Veterans Commission Aimee Packard said.