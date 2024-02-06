All sections
NewsJuly 1, 2023

Veterans Home fireworks display canceled for 'foreseeable future'

The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau will not host its annual firework show this year or for the "foreseeable future". Missouri Veterans Commission recently sent out a news release noting the cancellation this year. According to a representative with the commission, the change is due to development in the area...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Blair, 4, top left, watches the Missouri Veterans Home fireworks show from the Cape County Park North lawn with Kevin Stacy on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
Blair, 4, top left, watches the Missouri Veterans Home fireworks show from the Cape County Park North lawn with Kevin Stacy on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau will not host its annual firework show this year or for the "foreseeable future".

Missouri Veterans Commission recently sent out a news release noting the cancellation this year. According to a representative with the commission, the change is due to development in the area.

"As of right now, there are no plans to bring it back next year. They were canceled this year. Because the space that we normally do it in has been developed and they started construction on a hotel in that area. So there's no way for us to do it," director of public relations at Missouri Veterans Commission Aimee Packard said.

Packard also said that if there are any changes going forward they will let the local community know.

The fireworks display has been a long-standing tradition at the Missouri Veterans Home, located at 2400 Veterans Memorial Drive, that drew hundreds of spectators. Veterans at the Cape Girardeau location will have access to transportation to attend other community events.

Diane Drury-Janet, vice president of MidamericaHotels Corporation, which is developing land in the area, said they have worked together with the Veterans Home in the past and were on board to work with them this year.

"Midamerica has worked with the Veterans Home over the past several years to provide an area for their fireworks displays and planned to do the same this year," Drury-Janet said. "The fact that the display is not happening is unfortunate; however, it was not due to a lack of permission on our part. We welcome the event, and honestly, as far as we are concerned there is still time!"

