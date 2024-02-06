Veteran couple bring military knowledge to coffee business

There's a lot Billy and Kristen Lewis learned during their time in the military -- discipline, attention to detail, a few words of Pashto. However, they didn't know they were also learning how to be successful in business.

The Lewises run a mobile coffee shop out of a renovated horse trailer. The couple named it Molon Latte, a play on Spartan King Leonidas's infamous fighting words, "Molon labe," or "Come and get them!"

The Lewises have served thousands of customers since Molon Latte's beginning. It's a success they attribute to the "never give up" mentality they learned during their stints in the military.

"In business, you're hit daily with challenges and things you didn't anticipate," Kristen said. "In the military, we learned not to stop at obstacles but instead readjust and evaluate how to do things differently."

Kristen and Billy both attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Billy joined the military at 19. He was enlisted for two years and spent another eight as an officer. Kristin served five years and entered West Point at 17 years old. By the time they left the Army, they were both reached the rank of captain.

Kristen Lewis serves customers at Jackson City Park on June 1, 2021. MONICA OBRADOVIC ~ monica@semissourian.com

How'd they go from war to coffee? It's a question the Lewises get asked a lot.

In order to explain, the couple starts at the beginning of a long chain of events. They met at West Point. Kristen graduated in 2001. Billy graduated in 2002. Seven days later, they got married. They then spent the majority of the next eight years apart.

Both had separate deployments throughout Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan. On the rare chance they got to see each other, the Lewises liked to go to a coffee shop, Green Beans Coffee Co.

After their service, Billy went back to school and earned a master of business administration degree and a doctorate. He knew he wanted to have his own business, one he could start debt-free.