NewsJuly 3, 2021

Veteran couple bring military knowledge to coffee business

There's a lot Billy and Kristen Lewis learned during their time in the military -- discipline, attention to detail, a few words of Pashto. However, they didn't know they were also learning how to be successful in business. The Lewises run a mobile coffee shop out of a renovated horse trailer. The couple named it Molon Latte, a play on Spartan King Leonidas's infamous fighting words, "Molon labe," or "Come and get them!"...

Monica Obradovic
Kristen and Billy Lewis pose for a portrait inside their mobile coffee shop, Molon Latte.
MONICA OBRADOVIC ~ monica@semissourian.com

There's a lot Billy and Kristen Lewis learned during their time in the military -- discipline, attention to detail, a few words of Pashto. However, they didn't know they were also learning how to be successful in business.

The Lewises run a mobile coffee shop out of a renovated horse trailer. The couple named it Molon Latte, a play on Spartan King Leonidas's infamous fighting words, "Molon labe," or "Come and get them!"

The Lewises have served thousands of customers since Molon Latte's beginning. It's a success they attribute to the "never give up" mentality they learned during their stints in the military.

"In business, you're hit daily with challenges and things you didn't anticipate," Kristen said. "In the military, we learned not to stop at obstacles but instead readjust and evaluate how to do things differently."

Kristen and Billy both attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Billy joined the military at 19. He was enlisted for two years and spent another eight as an officer. Kristin served five years and entered West Point at 17 years old. By the time they left the Army, they were both reached the rank of captain.

Kristen Lewis serves customers at Jackson City Park on June 1, 2021.
MONICA OBRADOVIC ~ monica@semissourian.com

How'd they go from war to coffee? It's a question the Lewises get asked a lot.

In order to explain, the couple starts at the beginning of a long chain of events. They met at West Point. Kristen graduated in 2001. Billy graduated in 2002. Seven days later, they got married. They then spent the majority of the next eight years apart.

Both had separate deployments throughout Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan. On the rare chance they got to see each other, the Lewises liked to go to a coffee shop, Green Beans Coffee Co.

After their service, Billy went back to school and earned a master of business administration degree and a doctorate. He knew he wanted to have his own business, one he could start debt-free.

They both enjoyed coffee, so a coffee shop out of trailer just kind of fell into place, Kristen said.

Kristen and Billy designed a "Wall of Honor" on the exterior of Molon Latte for veterans to sign their names and ranks.
MONICA OBRADOVIC

Now, the pair incorporate their military identities into Molon Latte's brand, starting with its name.

King Leonidas shouted "Come and get them!" to Persian invaders during the Battle of Thermopylae in ancient Greece. He was daring the Persians to try to get his troops' weapons.

"One of the things we look at in ourselves is the ability to stand for something, and you can trace it back to that original phrase, 'Molon Labe,'" Billy said.

In Cape and Jackson, the couple said they've found like-minded veterans who stand for the same principles.

On the side of Molon Latte's trailer, the Billy and Kristen designed a "wall of honor" for veterans to sign and write their ranks on.

Neither Billy or Kristen are from Missouri. Kristen said they chose to set up post here for the area's patriotism.

"People here love the flag, they love their police and the military," Kristen said. " People appreciate small-town America. As a veteran, that's what I raised my hand to defend."

To see where Molon Latte will set up next, visit its Facebook page.

