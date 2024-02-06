Vehicle break-ins lead to multicounty chase

Alleged vehicle break-ins led to a multicounty chase and a search for two suspects, according to Cape Girardeau County authorities.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday morning indicating a citizen reported the alleged break-ins near Fruitland at about 4 a.m. The witness followed the suspects as they left the area, and at some point, a suspect shot at the witness, the statement said. The witness, unharmed, stopped following the suspects, and deputies responded to the area and located the suspects.