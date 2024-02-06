Vehicle break-ins lead to multicounty chase

Alleged vehicle break-ins led to a multicounty chase and a search for two suspects, according to Cape Girardeau County authorities.
Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday morning indicating a citizen reported the alleged break-ins near Fruitland at about 4 a.m. The witness followed the suspects as they left the area, and at some point, a suspect shot at the witness, the statement said. The witness, unharmed, stopped following the suspects, and deputies responded to the area and located the suspects.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled, and a chase ensued. Ultimately, the chase ended on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County, Missouri, and one suspect was taken into custody. However, two other suspects, believed to be two women, were not apprehended, and a search for them continues.
According to a KMOV report, the apprehended suspect was a juvenile male authorities located in a ditch. The report noted several firearms were found in the suspects' vehicle.
Windbigler noted Jackson Police Department had been alerted to a break-in, believed to be related to the Fruitland incidents.
