Vargas proposes cutting SEMO spring break with final decision 'soon'

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas released an open letter Saturday to the campus community proposing pandemic-driven changes to the spring 2021 semester calendar.

The university’s Board of Regents was informed last week of the tentative plan put together by the members of the school’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) in consultation with the faculty Senate, Student Government, the Student Success Council, Enrollment Management and the Dean’s Council.

The ERT is made up of 25 people from different areas of the university, including faculty, staff and students.

The changes, if enacted, would alter the schedule and would serve to preserve what Vargas called “the safety value” in the midst of COVID-19.

Start the semester almost a week later — moving the start of classes from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25.

Eliminate spring break now slated for March 15 to 19.

“A final decision to eliminate spring break has not been made but must be made soon,” Vargas said, adding the spring schedule will be viewable by students and academic advising beginning Oct. 5.

To meet this timetable, Vargas promised a final plan will be communicated to students, faculty and staff by Friday.

“I understand some may feel our plans are premature, that I am being too cautious or unreasonably cautious,” continued Vargas, noting several “other schools are considering the same approach (and) have also announced similar decisions.”

Vargas said if tweaks can be made in the tentative proposal, they will be.

“We will be working diligently this week to determine whether additional reading days or breaks can be worked into the spring semester,” Vargas said.

The Vargas-ERT plan as currently configured calls for the spring semester to end as previously scheduled, on May 14.

Board of Regents

During the Southeast Board of Regents meeting Friday, its first since the fall semester began, Vargas also mentioned some of the university’s recent accomplishments, including being awarded a $1.9 million TRIO Student Support Services grant from the U.S. Department of Education, being recognized by The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges in the Midwest and the Veterans Plaza dedication.