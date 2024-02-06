All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 20, 2020

Vargas in quarantine after coronavirus contact; will miss Saturday commencements

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas confirmed late Thursday afternoon he is in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Vargas, Southeast president since 2015, said in a campus-wide email the contact happened over the weekend and did not occur at Saturday’s commencement for spring and summer graduates...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas speaks during a news conference Jan. 9, 2018, at Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas speaks during a news conference Jan. 9, 2018, at Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas confirmed late Thursday afternoon he is in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Vargas, Southeast president since 2015, said in a campus-wide email the contact happened over the weekend and did not occur at Saturday’s commencement for spring and summer graduates.

“I have no symptoms and I’m following Protect the Nest guidelines, which are based on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center protocols,” Vargas said in the email.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Protect the Nest is the pandemic safety protocol established by the university’s 23-member Emergency Response Team, on which Vargas sits.

“Unfortunately, this means I will miss the fall commencement ceremonies, which is very disappointing for me,” Vargas said, adding university provost Mike Godard and other academic officials will preside in his absence Saturday at the Show Me Center.

According to the University Communications department, 700 graduates — 580 undergraduates, 115 master’s degree candidates and 5 specialist candidates — are to be celebrated at this weekend’s 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. commencements.

Because of COVID, the university expects only 440 graduates to attend the events in-person.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy