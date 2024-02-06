Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas confirmed late Thursday afternoon he is in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Vargas, Southeast president since 2015, said in a campus-wide email the contact happened over the weekend and did not occur at Saturday’s commencement for spring and summer graduates.

“I have no symptoms and I’m following Protect the Nest guidelines, which are based on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center protocols,” Vargas said in the email.