Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas confirmed late Thursday afternoon he is in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Vargas, Southeast president since 2015, said in a campus-wide email the contact happened over the weekend and did not occur at Saturday’s commencement for spring and summer graduates.
“I have no symptoms and I’m following Protect the Nest guidelines, which are based on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center protocols,” Vargas said in the email.
Protect the Nest is the pandemic safety protocol established by the university’s 23-member Emergency Response Team, on which Vargas sits.
“Unfortunately, this means I will miss the fall commencement ceremonies, which is very disappointing for me,” Vargas said, adding university provost Mike Godard and other academic officials will preside in his absence Saturday at the Show Me Center.
According to the University Communications department, 700 graduates — 580 undergraduates, 115 master’s degree candidates and 5 specialist candidates — are to be celebrated at this weekend’s 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. commencements.
Because of COVID, the university expects only 440 graduates to attend the events in-person.
