Van Buren family returns from 'wish trip,' loses possessions in flood

VAN BUREN, Mo. — Two days after the Buckner family returned from a “wish trip” to Florida, the family of four was forced to flee in the middle of the night as rising floodwaters reached the door of their Van Buren home.

Robert Buckner, his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Buckner, and their two daughters, Kimberly, 16, and Abigale, 15, lived on Alexander Street, four blocks from the Current River.

The Buckners had moved into their home in August, renting it from other family members. The house was next to their previous home.

“We’d been living in it, keeping it up; they were helping us out because our daughter had surgery, a heart transplant,” Ginny Buckner said.

She said moving into the house had lessened the financial burden resulting from trips to St. Louis for Abigale’s care.

Water from the Current River nearly submerged the Buckner family's home in Van Buren, Missouri. Courtesy to Daily American Republic

Abigale was born with Ebstein’s anomaly and atrial septal defect, she said.

Although Abigale was born with both conditions, Ginny said, doctors didn’t intervene with surgery at that time. Abigale didn’t undergo surgery until after she went into heart failure in December 2015.

Abigale was placed on the transplant list Feb. 25, 2016, and less than a month later, she had a new heart.

The recovery went well for about six months until the teen had a “virus reactivate in her system,” Ginny said. The teen had contracted cytomegalovirus from the donor heart.

In a transplant patient such as Abigale, it can “set up an infection in the kidneys, lungs, gastrointestinal system, brain, and it can even attack the heart,” said Ginny, who indicated her daughter had no antibodies to fight against the common virus.

After undergoing antiviral chemotherapy, Abigale went into remission in February.

Her viral counts were low enough a catheter was removed, and Abigale was taken off her medications, she said.

“We had just been cleared to travel and just gotten home from our wish trip two days before (the flood) happened,” Ginny said.

The Buckners returned home from Florida, where they visited attractions such as Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World and Clearwater Marine Aquarium, on April 27, and were “flooded out” April 29, said Ginny, who added the river had “never gotten that high.”

Her husband agreed.

“It got in the driveway of that house (next door) but didn’t get into the house,” Robert said. “This flood, it had rained while we were gone for a solid week.

“Then, when the big rain hit, there was nowhere for the water to go. Twenty-three feet we can handle.”

This time, Current River would crest April 30 at 37.2 feet.

About 11 p.m. the night before the crest, Robert said, Kimberly came in and said: “‘Dad, the river’s backing up to the door.’”

Robert said he and his family were able to go through the backyard and get their car out, but not before it became stuck in the neighbor’s yard, “our old yard. (The neighbor) pulled us out.”

At the time they were awakened, Ginny said, she and her husband had been in bed about a half-hour.

“Kimberly had wanted to stay up and watch a movie,” she said.

As a Beta student, Abigale had helped at Van Buren’s prom that night, which was shut down early because of the rising water.