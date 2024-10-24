Career Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Adam Glueck continues to steer "the ship" of the interim chief as officers await an appointment of a chief.

Glueck started his career in Cape Girardeau law enforcement as a part-time administrative clerk in 1999 and has remained with the department since. He received a degree in criminal justice at Southeast Missouri State University.

Glueck said that while he was pursuing his degree at SEMO, he started working as a clerk in a grant-funded position for the department.

"This was prior to us having an automated phone system, so anytime someone called the police department, they talked to somebody," Glueck said.

He said the police department saw a lot of change in a short amount of time with chief Wes Blair and assistant chief Rodney Barker retiring from the department within a few months. Glueck said Blair's retirement "unfolded rather rapidly".

"That presented some challenges," he said. "A lot of extra duties that I'm trying to keep up with, and I've had a lot of help with our current staff, too, right and, you know, I wouldn't have been able to get where I am today without the people that currently work here, and then the people that work here, that don't anymore and then the people prior to me."

He said he is wearing "a lot of hats" in the department at the moment. Glueck said his role at this time is to "steer the ship" and a chief will "chart the course".