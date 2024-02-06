Interest in receiving COVID-19 inoculations has unquestionably slowed in Cape Girardeau County, according to the county's health officer, Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman.

Wernsman said 70% of a total population becoming vaccinated is considered by many to be the standard to reach herd immunity.

Herd immunity theory suggests indirect protection from infectious disease can occur when a sufficient percentage of a population has become immune -- whether through vaccination or via previous infection -- in effect reducing the likelihood of infection for people who lack immunity.

Falling numbers

"When we were doing the mass clinics, it was nothing to get 1,000 (doses administered) in a day and that (response) has greatly decreased over these last months," she said.

In Cape Girardeau County, the most recent PHC figures show 35.7% of the county's total population has received one dose with 31.2% considered fully inoculated with two doses.

The county's numbers trail the statewide figures of 41.8% (one dose) and 34.8% (two doses).

In the U.S. overall, 50.8% of the nation's population has received the initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"A lot of studies have been done about vaccine hesitancy, the things that are preventing people from getting vaccinated," said Autumn Grim, interim PHC assistant director, who previously spent nearly 20 years with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as an epidemiologist.