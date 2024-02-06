Interest in receiving COVID-19 inoculations has unquestionably slowed in Cape Girardeau County, according to the county's health officer, Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman.
Wernsman said 70% of a total population becoming vaccinated is considered by many to be the standard to reach herd immunity.
Herd immunity theory suggests indirect protection from infectious disease can occur when a sufficient percentage of a population has become immune -- whether through vaccination or via previous infection -- in effect reducing the likelihood of infection for people who lack immunity.
"When we were doing the mass clinics, it was nothing to get 1,000 (doses administered) in a day and that (response) has greatly decreased over these last months," she said.
In Cape Girardeau County, the most recent PHC figures show 35.7% of the county's total population has received one dose with 31.2% considered fully inoculated with two doses.
The county's numbers trail the statewide figures of 41.8% (one dose) and 34.8% (two doses).
In the U.S. overall, 50.8% of the nation's population has received the initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"A lot of studies have been done about vaccine hesitancy, the things that are preventing people from getting vaccinated," said Autumn Grim, interim PHC assistant director, who previously spent nearly 20 years with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as an epidemiologist.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a goal of getting 70% of adult Americans inoculated with at least one vaccine dose by July Fourth.
Demand for vaccines has dropped nationwide, said Biden, whose administration -- according to reports -- has shifted away from setting a target for herd immunity, instead focusing on delivering as many doses into "as many arms as possible," to quote the 46th president's remarks.
Cape Girardeau School District reported more than 100 Pfizer doses were administered Wednesday to children between the ages of 12 and 17 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High by Broadway Pharmacy.
Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, said another clinic will be offered June 23 with first and second doses available.
Parents may sign up their children at calendly.com/broadwayrx1/cjhs-2nd-pfizer-covid-19-vaccination-clinic?month=2021-06.
"One thing has become very clear is in general, people trust their primary care doctors, so we're trying to figure out how to get those physicians on board to recommend the vaccine," Grim said.
Wernsman, who said Cape Girardeau County's first COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held nearly six months ago on Dec. 22, said county officials would like to see more vaccine in physician offices so a doctor, if a patient is willing, can administer a dose on-site, in hopes of getting more people inoculated.
