Vacant Kmart building to get new tenant

One of the largest — if not the largest — vacant commercial properties in Cape Girardeau will soon have a new tenant.

Orscheln Farm & Home plans to relocate its Cape Girardeau store to 11 S. Kingshighway, the former location of the “Big K” Kmart store, which closed in late November. Orscheln confirmed its plans to move into the building in a news release Friday.

Orscheln is four blocks away at 338 Christine St.

Renovation work has begun at the new location, which, when completed this fall, will provide Orscheln more than 50,000 square feet of space, more than four times more than its current location. A target date for the store’s opening at the new property has not been announced.

The expanded space will allow for a new Orscheln Outdoors department featuring firearms and ammunition, fishing gear and outdoor apparel, the release stated. The store’s clothing department will also expand to include a greater selection of clothing from brands such as Wrangler, Carhartt and Ariat. The pet, livestock and hardware departments will also expand and a giftware and home décor department will be added, according to the company’s news release.