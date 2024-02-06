VA Medical Center to host hiring event

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a hiring event for a variety of professional positions from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the main campus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
According to a release, the center is looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, medical technologists and police officers.
Participants are asked to bring a copy of their resume, two clinical references, two forms of government-issued identification, a copy of any professional license, transcripts (if applicable) and a copy of any form DD-214 (if applicable).
With the passage of the PACT Act last year the center has experienced a steady growth in the number of Veterans seeking VA health care. Therefore, it is critical to fill these positions as fast as possible, said Paul Hopkins, medical center director in a release.
The PACT Act also authorizes hiring incentives for many high-need positions, he said.
"If you enjoy working in a team environment and have a passion for health care, we'd love to see you," Hopkins said. "Our VA team is a family. We work together with a common goal in everything we do -- to provide our Veterans with the best health care possible."
More than three-quarters of employees taking part in VA's annual all-employee survey said the John J. Pershing system's facilities across southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas were the best places to work, Hopkins explained. This represents a 6% gain from the previous year's survey and surpassing the nationwide VA average by several points.
For questions about the hiring event, call Rachel Cravens at (573) 778-4688. For information about the programs and services at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, call (573) 686-4151.
