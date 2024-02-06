VA Medical Center to host hiring event

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a hiring event for a variety of professional positions from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the main campus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to a release, the center is looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, medical technologists and police officers.

Participants are asked to bring a copy of their resume, two clinical references, two forms of government-issued identification, a copy of any professional license, transcripts (if applicable) and a copy of any form DD-214 (if applicable).

With the passage of the PACT Act last year the center has experienced a steady growth in the number of Veterans seeking VA health care. Therefore, it is critical to fill these positions as fast as possible, said Paul Hopkins, medical center director in a release.