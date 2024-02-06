All sections
NewsDecember 18, 2018

Utility rate increases, Jefferson Street abandonment approved by Jackson Aldermen

Jackson's 2019 budget will include slight increases to utility rates, in line with adjustment for inflation, after action by the board of aldermen at the regular meeting Monday. According to city documents, the rates will increase by 2.1 percent for water, sewer and electric, which is tied to the Consumer Price Index adjustment for inflation...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Jackson's 2019 budget will include slight increases to utility rates, in line with adjustment for inflation, after action by the board of aldermen at the regular meeting Monday.

According to city documents, the rates will increase by 2.1 percent for water, sewer and electric, which is tied to the Consumer Price Index adjustment for inflation.

The minimum water charge basis is adjusted by $4.42, as required by the second phase of bond obligations, documents state.

The new rates go into effect Feb. 1.

Rates for 2019 include in-town water at $3.54 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $14.49 per month; out-of-town water at $5.75 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $28.98 per month; residential electric at 0.1103 per kilowatt-hour; solid waste pickup $6; and sewer will be $3.26 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $13.40.

The city is also moving ahead with an agreement with Immaculate Conception Church to abandon part of East Jefferson Street ahead of planned construction of a new church, in the future.

In the revised agreement, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau will submit a final construction plan to the city, and after city staff approves it and the board of aldermen approves the abandonment request, the diocese will then have a three-month time limit to begin construction.

That would avoid abandonment of the section of East Jefferson Street in question until the diocese is more or less ready to begin construction.

According to previous reporting, fundraising for the new construction can't begin until mid-2019, by diocese rules.

At least half of the total cost would need to be raised before construction could begin, Father John Harth has told the Southeast Missourian.

If construction hasn't begun within three months of the abandonment agreement, city attorney Tom Ludwig had said at the Nov. 19 meeting, the agreement would be rendered null, and the diocese would have to approach the aldermen again with another agreement, essentially beginning the process over again.

The agreement expires in five years.

A previously proposed agreement would have allowed the church to close the street much sooner, and was struck down Nov. 5.

Other action

  • Penzel Construction was formally recommended to build the Jackson Police Station. Negotiations will begin soon, and a formal contract is expected at the next regular meeting, held Jan. 7, Ludwig said.
  • Public hearings were set for Jan. 7: a request from Dexter Bar-B-Que to move the existing signage to its new location, under construction at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd.; and an amendment to clarify language in the city's code of ordinances on code wording for text amendments.
  • A new stop sign is going in on Declaration Drive at Lewis Drive.
  • City offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day, respectively.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

