Jackson's 2019 budget will include slight increases to utility rates, in line with adjustment for inflation, after action by the board of aldermen at the regular meeting Monday.

According to city documents, the rates will increase by 2.1 percent for water, sewer and electric, which is tied to the Consumer Price Index adjustment for inflation.

The minimum water charge basis is adjusted by $4.42, as required by the second phase of bond obligations, documents state.

The new rates go into effect Feb. 1.

Rates for 2019 include in-town water at $3.54 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $14.49 per month; out-of-town water at $5.75 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $28.98 per month; residential electric at 0.1103 per kilowatt-hour; solid waste pickup $6; and sewer will be $3.26 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $13.40.

The city is also moving ahead with an agreement with Immaculate Conception Church to abandon part of East Jefferson Street ahead of planned construction of a new church, in the future.

In the revised agreement, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau will submit a final construction plan to the city, and after city staff approves it and the board of aldermen approves the abandonment request, the diocese will then have a three-month time limit to begin construction.

That would avoid abandonment of the section of East Jefferson Street in question until the diocese is more or less ready to begin construction.