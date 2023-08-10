US Sen. Eric Schmitt: Federal spending levels 'not sustainable'

Missouri GOP U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt blames the U.S.'s recent credit downgrade on government spending rather than disputes over raising the debt limit.

Schmitt spoke to reporters about the issue Wednesday, Aug. 9 during a visit to Southeast Missouri where he planned to attend the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and other stops in Cape Girardeau.

The Aug. 1 downgrading of the nation’s credit by Fitch, one of the so-called “Big Three” credit rating agencies was only the second such decrease in U.S. history. It was caused by what an unnamed Fitch director called “an erosion of governance” following this year’s debt ceiling crisis. A failure to raise the debt limit would have put the government in default of some of its financial obligations.

The 48-year-old freshman lawmaker, a native of north St. Louis County, said Republicans and Democrats simply fundamentally disagree about government expenditures.

“Until and unless we get serious about controlling spending, we’re going to continue to have the issues like a $35 trillion debt ceiling,” said Schmitt, adding he did not support raising the debt limit. “I’ve had three statewide races in six years and as I’ve gone around Missouri, I hear people saying they’re tired of business as usual. There are some big questions to answer about money in the next 30 to 60 days and it’s just not sustainable to continue this level of spending. It’s not how regular folks live their lives and Washington should take notes and learn from Missourians.”