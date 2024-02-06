Upgrades coming for Jackson's Safety City

Safety City in Jackson City Park, the brainchild of the Jackson Noon Optimists Club, now has a brand-new sign and upgrades are on order.

The miniature town with paved roads has been teaching traffic safety rules to young children since Safety City opened in 1992 — rules to be used whether on a bike, on a tricycle or on in-line skates and skateboards.

The hope is if kids learn the rules early, they’ll naturally transfer the knowledge to the real world when they come of age.

One of the rules children can learn well before they settle in behind the wheel of an automobile is always to wear a bicycle helmet.

“Originally on Saturdays, bicycle safety training classes for kindergarten through fourth-graders were held, teaching kids to stop and yield,” said Noon Optimist member Susan Hahs, who added that every child got a free helmet after completion of a two-hour class.

Those classes ended in 2010, but Hahs said she is amazed how many families continue to visit Safety City on their own.

“Even during COVID, we see toddlers in the morning and elementary-age kids in the afternoon after school lets out,” she added,

A welcome sign with a blue background and white letters was erected Oct. 5 but the “city” itself has a nearly three-decade history.

“When I was president of the club, one of my goals was to update Safety City,” said Hahs, who points out that every structure along the paved road through the town has been updated except for the school building.

“Repainting, new graphics, new signage — all of this has been done,” she said, noting an Eagle Scout project worked on a train depot.