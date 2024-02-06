Updates on Cape summer school, improvement plan given to board

An update regarding the Cape Girardeau School District's summer school program was given to school board members Monday.

Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent for elementary education, reported there were improvements in the reading and math scores for a majority of students in all grade levels, elementary through high school.

With a total enrollment of 993 students, Benyon said there were increases of more than 90% in scores for reading and math for both elementary and junior high students and 100% in high school student scores from pre-testing to post-testing. He said this also amounted to 204.5 credits earned by Central High School students and 23.5 credits earned by Central Academy students.

The cost of the 2022 summer school program came to $302,361.38, which Benyon said was an increase from last year. He said the cost increase was because of hiring additional teachers for a new enrichment program for junior high students at the Career and Technology Center. He added that costs were lower in 2021 because of additional federal funding received that year.

Benyon said, in addition to the enrichment program, other strengths of the 2022 summer school term included academic opportunities for low-achieving students, the meal program, transportation and additional time to complete credits.

He noted one concern was attendance.

"We get kids started the first two weeks, but attendance starts falling off, especially in elementary schools," Benyon said. "Getting the kids to complete the entire program is sometimes a challenge when competing with summer break."

In the future, Benyon stressed an emphasis on graduation rates.

"We need to continue working on credit recovery during summer school to get students back on track for graduation," he said. "We will be doing research on innovative programming that will impact students academically, socially and emotionally."