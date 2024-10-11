All sections
NewsApril 4, 2024

Updated: Voters reject Jackson school proposition

Jackson School District patrons rejected a property tax measure to increase spending on personnel in the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. ...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

Jackson School District patrons rejected a property tax measure to increase spending on personnel in the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2.

Proposition T would have implemented a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on benefiting teachers and staff recruitment and retention. The proposition failed with 3,727 voting “no” and 3,131 voting “yes” (54.35% to 45.65%).

These results are from complete but unofficial results released by Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

This is another setback for the district, as two measures, Prop I and Prop N, failed in a vote last year. Those measures included funding proposals for staff and facilities.

In a statement to the Southeast Missourian, Jackson superintendent Scott Smith said, “While we are deeply saddened that Proposition T didn’t pass, we want to thank the many hardworking teachers, staff members, parents, students and community members who stepped up to support their school. Our leadership team, along with the school board, have tough decisions ahead. As always, we will work to make decisions in the best interest of our students and staff. We will continue to do the very best we can with the limited resources available. Thank you to the voters who did support their school.”

Jackson school board elections

Jackson School District board members Sheila King and Todd Rushing won in Tuesday’s school board election, defeating opponents Bradley Walters, Tracy Metzger and Bethany Byrd.

Unofficial complete results gave Rushing 3,924 votes followed by King’s 2,418 votes.

Challengers Walters, Metzger and Byrd received 2,409, 1,735, and 1,301 votes, respectively.

Rushing said he is super proud to get the opportunity to serve the Jackson School District.

“I have no agenda, simply trying to help, so I am looking forward to the opportunity to face whatever issues are in front of us and try to make decisions that are in the best interest of our students,” Rushing said.

