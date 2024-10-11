Updated: Voters reject Jackson school proposition

Jackson School District patrons rejected a property tax measure to increase spending on personnel in the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2.

Proposition T would have implemented a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on benefiting teachers and staff recruitment and retention. The proposition failed with 3,727 voting “no” and 3,131 voting “yes” (54.35% to 45.65%).

These results are from complete but unofficial results released by Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

This is another setback for the district, as two measures, Prop I and Prop N, failed in a vote last year. Those measures included funding proposals for staff and facilities.

In a statement to the Southeast Missourian, Jackson superintendent Scott Smith said, “While we are deeply saddened that Proposition T didn’t pass, we want to thank the many hardworking teachers, staff members, parents, students and community members who stepped up to support their school. Our leadership team, along with the school board, have tough decisions ahead. As always, we will work to make decisions in the best interest of our students and staff. We will continue to do the very best we can with the limited resources available. Thank you to the voters who did support their school.”