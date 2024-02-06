UPDATED: Record-breaking heat grips Cape Girardeau and region

Record-setting heat is set to continue through at least today in Southeast Missouri.

According to National Weather Service data, Cape Girardeau’s high temperature Monday was 99 degrees, besting the previous record for June 13 by two degrees. The high temperature Tuesday and Wednesday was 98, beating the previous record for those June days by one degree.

Today’s forecast high is 99, which would be another record.

Normal high temperatures for Cape Girardeau in mid-June are about 88 degrees.

Heat indices in the region hovered at about 105 degrees each afternoon this week.

But the high temperatures aren’t the only records being set.

Nighttime temperatures have also been higher than normal, according to NWS reporting. Monday morning, the low temperature was 81; the previous warmest low temperature for June 13 was 75. Tuesday’s low was 79, two degrees higher than the previous record. Wednesday’s low in Cape Girardeau was 73, three degrees lower than the record.