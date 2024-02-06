All sections
June 16, 2022

UPDATED: Record-breaking heat grips Cape Girardeau and region

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Emily at Ty's Summer Sno in Cape Girardeau makes a cherry slush to beat Tuesday's heat. Record-high temperatures in Cape Girardeau occurred Monday and Tuesday and were likely to continue through today.
Record-setting heat is set to continue through at least today in Southeast Missouri.

According to National Weather Service data, Cape Girardeau’s high temperature Monday was 99 degrees, besting the previous record for June 13 by two degrees. The high temperature Tuesday and Wednesday was 98, beating the previous record for those June days by one degree.

Today’s forecast high is 99, which would be another record.

Normal high temperatures for Cape Girardeau in mid-June are about 88 degrees.

Heat indices in the region hovered at about 105 degrees each afternoon this week.

But the high temperatures aren’t the only records being set.

Nighttime temperatures have also been higher than normal, according to NWS reporting. Monday morning, the low temperature was 81; the previous warmest low temperature for June 13 was 75. Tuesday’s low was 79, two degrees higher than the previous record. Wednesday’s low in Cape Girardeau was 73, three degrees lower than the record.

Much of east Missouri, as well as portions of Southern Illinois and Northwest Kentucky remained under excessive heat warnings through this evening.

Forecasts are calling for slightly lower temperatures — mid-90s — heading into the weekend, with more record-breaking heat predicted next week as forecast high temperatures reach triple digits.

The stifling heat in the region is part of a larger area of record-setting temperatures.

The National Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said Monday that 107.5 million people will be affected by combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through today.

The heat wave, which stretched westward to Denver, shifted to the Midwest and Southeast on Monday. As the week progresses, it will move to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas, NWS officials said.

City of Jackson has its municipal power and water plants at the corner of Eastview Court and Florence Street. Municipal officials are asking residents to conserve energy this week because of the extreme heat. Jackson, unlike many communities, buys electricity through a pool arrangement and can generate power if needed.
Several large metropolitan areas — St. Louis; Minneapolis; Memphis, Tennessee; and Tulsa, Oklahoma — are among several cities under excessive heat warnings, with temperatures forecast to reach about 100 degrees, accompanied by high humidity that could make conditions feel close to 110 degrees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

