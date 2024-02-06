Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 5

Cape Girardeau’s proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2.
The tax increase failed by 142 votes out of 3,500 cast. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25 per $100 of assessed value would have generated $2 million annually to benefit public safety employees, fire and police personnel, according to city officials.
Mayor Stacy Kinder stated, in light of the vote, that this year’s budget preparation will look to focus on addressing recruitment and retention.
“This initiative was an effort to find a new funding source to better pay our public safety forces. The City won’t be able to follow through with a proposed 8% increase for those employees without this initiative passing, but we always look into what we can do through our budget process. The recruitment and retention problems persist, not just in public safety but across the board, so this is a primary focus in this year’s budget preparation,” Kinder stated in a text to the Southeast Missourian.
The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51 stated in a Facebook post Wednesday, April 3, that they were reassured the city would “continue to pursue avenues to increase public safety salaries.”
“First and foremost, (city manager) Dr. (Kenneth) Haskin acknowledged that the Cape Girardeau Police Department (and Fire Department) was significantly underpaid,” the order stated. “Lastly, Dr. Haskin made a specific promise that the Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, the representatives of area law enforcement and officers with CGPD, would be intimately involved in crafting any future public safety propositions…”
People can look at the full Fraternal Order of Police’s statement at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550895110010.
Pierce won the seat currently held by Truxel by 83 votes. Pierce stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian that he considers it an honor and a privilege to serve Ward 5, and his priorities include policing and infrastructure.
“First, (his priorities are) making sure we are doing the right things for our public safety professionals. They are the foundation that protects and serves this community, insuring quality of life today and a better tomorrow,” he stated. “Our streets and infrastructure upgrades must also be a focus — and concrete alternatives should be considered when it makes fiscal and functional sense.”
Pierce also noted that his Personal Financial Disclosure statement was submitted to the Missouri Ethics Commission on Feb. 8, when running for Ward 5.
Other results
Paul M. Cairns will hold his seat on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education, while Kristal Fish Flentge was elected to another seat, marking Kyle McDonald’s end of his time with the board.
Nathan Schilling and Ethan Siemer secured spots on the Oak Ridge school board over Andrew Seabaugh.
Robert Erlbacher II was reelected to his seat as Special Road commissioner in the race against Alexander Wade and Andrew Ostrowski.
In unopposed voting for Cape Girardeau City Council seats, Nathan Thomas was reelected in Ward 3 and David Cantrell won a seat on the council to represent Ward 4.
Both Ward 2 alderman Dave Reiminger and Ward 3 alderman Mike Seabaugh were reelected for their seats on the City of Jackson’s Board of Alderman. Eric Fraley was elected as the alderman for Ward 1 of the city. Steven Stroder was also elected Ward 4 alderman in an uncontested race.
J.D. King, Rebecca Wright and Jeff Wyatt won seats on the Village of Gordonville’s Board of Trustees. Theresa Amschler won a two-term seat on the Village of Old Appleton’s Board of Trustees. Roy Reeves and Charley Schoen won three-year term seats on the Village of Oak Ridge’s Board of Trustees. Citizens also voted "yes" to sell alcohol by the drink at retail on the premises where sold in Oak Ridge.
The City of Delta’s races were all uncontested, with Travis James Keys being elected mayor, Janie Kirkpatrick elected city collector and Gary Edwards elected alderman (at large). Citizens also rejected a measure to improve public parks by imposing a city sales tax amounting to 0.25%.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.