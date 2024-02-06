Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 5

Cape Girardeau’s proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2.

The tax increase failed by 142 votes out of 3,500 cast. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25 per $100 of assessed value would have generated $2 million annually to benefit public safety employees, fire and police personnel, according to city officials.

Mayor Stacy Kinder stated, in light of the vote, that this year’s budget preparation will look to focus on addressing recruitment and retention.

The Cape Girardeau Police station. file photo by Fred Lynch

“This initiative was an effort to find a new funding source to better pay our public safety forces. The City won’t be able to follow through with a proposed 8% increase for those employees without this initiative passing, but we always look into what we can do through our budget process. The recruitment and retention problems persist, not just in public safety but across the board, so this is a primary focus in this year’s budget preparation,” Kinder stated in a text to the Southeast Missourian.

The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51 stated in a Facebook post Wednesday, April 3, that they were reassured the city would “continue to pursue avenues to increase public safety salaries.”

“First and foremost, (city manager) Dr. (Kenneth) Haskin acknowledged that the Cape Girardeau Police Department (and Fire Department) was significantly underpaid,” the order stated. “Lastly, Dr. Haskin made a specific promise that the Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, the representatives of area law enforcement and officers with CGPD, would be intimately involved in crafting any future public safety propositions…”

People can look at the full Fraternal Order of Police’s statement at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550895110010.

Pierce won the seat currently held by Truxel by 83 votes. Pierce stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian that he considers it an honor and a privilege to serve Ward 5, and his priorities include policing and infrastructure.