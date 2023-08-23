Upcoming business bringing new kind of bar to Broadway

The first tenant taking up residence in the former Broadway Theatre was officially revealed Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Michelle Latham, an insurance agent in Cape Girardeau, announced her plans for an upscale bourbon lounge.

Latham said the lounge, Bourbon + Bitters, will provide a new experience to the Southeast Missouri area.

"For a couple of decades, I've been wanting to open a bar, but I didn't want to open just any bar," she said.

Inspiration struck when she saw a few people drinking bourbon outside in the winter, and she decided the city needed a nice downtown space for them to patronize. The lounge will be geared toward business professionals.

Michelle Latham, owner of the future Bourbon + Bitters bar, has been planning its creation for months. She said it will feature live music, space for private events and plenty of bourbon. Christopher Borro

"The main focus will be on bourbon. We'll offer some wine and beer; there will be appetizers, too," Latham said. "There will be a space that can be rented for private parties or meetings. We'll have some fireplaces in here and some live jazz music playing."