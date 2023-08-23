Upcoming business bringing new kind of bar to Broadway

The first tenant taking up residence in the former Broadway Theatre was officially revealed Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Michelle Latham, an insurance agent in Cape Girardeau, announced her plans for an upscale bourbon lounge.
Latham said the lounge, Bourbon + Bitters, will provide a new experience to the Southeast Missouri area.
"For a couple of decades, I've been wanting to open a bar, but I didn't want to open just any bar," she said.
Inspiration struck when she saw a few people drinking bourbon outside in the winter, and she decided the city needed a nice downtown space for them to patronize. The lounge will be geared toward business professionals.
"The main focus will be on bourbon. We'll offer some wine and beer; there will be appetizers, too," Latham said. "There will be a space that can be rented for private parties or meetings. We'll have some fireplaces in here and some live jazz music playing."
She met with Brennon Todt, the building owner, in May and said he was excited at the prospect. Construction will start in September, with an anticipated completion next spring.
The lounge will incorporate much, but not all, of the street-level part of the premises. It will also include a downstairs area for private reservations.
Other plans for the building include additional retail spaces on the ground floor and luxury living spaces upstairs.
"Downtown is where I want to be. I love downtown. I love seeing it grow. I love the new businesses coming ... and I wanted to be part of something like that," Latham said.
Liz Haynes is the executive director of Old Town Cape, a downtown revitalization organization. She was one of around 20 people on hand to witness the Bourbon + Bitters reveal.
"To have both historic theaters within the same block under construction being added to be a part of our wonderful, vibrant community is very, very exciting," Haynes said, referring to the former Esquire Theater a block away.
That building is currently being redeveloped into office space.
"There are a ton of different opportunities here that are really going to add vibrancy to our downtown community when all is said and done," Haynes added.
