All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 23, 2023

Upcoming business bringing new kind of bar to Broadway

The first tenant taking up residence in the former Broadway Theatre was officially revealed Tuesday, Aug. 22. Michelle Latham, an insurance agent in Cape Girardeau, announced her plans for an upscale bourbon lounge. Latham said the lounge, Bourbon + Bitters, will provide a new experience to the Southeast Missouri area...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Michelle Latham stands before a sign displaying the name of her upcoming Cape Girardeau bourbon lounge. Latham said the lounge will be a high-class establishment and is expected to open around March.
Michelle Latham stands before a sign displaying the name of her upcoming Cape Girardeau bourbon lounge. Latham said the lounge will be a high-class establishment and is expected to open around March.Christopher Borro

The first tenant taking up residence in the former Broadway Theatre was officially revealed Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Michelle Latham, an insurance agent in Cape Girardeau, announced her plans for an upscale bourbon lounge.

Latham said the lounge, Bourbon + Bitters, will provide a new experience to the Southeast Missouri area.

"For a couple of decades, I've been wanting to open a bar, but I didn't want to open just any bar," she said.

Inspiration struck when she saw a few people drinking bourbon outside in the winter, and she decided the city needed a nice downtown space for them to patronize. The lounge will be geared toward business professionals.

Michelle Latham, owner of the future Bourbon + Bitters bar, has been planning its creation for months. She said it will feature live music, space for private events and plenty of bourbon.
Michelle Latham, owner of the future Bourbon + Bitters bar, has been planning its creation for months. She said it will feature live music, space for private events and plenty of bourbon.Christopher Borro
Michelle Latham, owner of the future Bourbon + Bitters bar, has been planning its creation for months. She said it will feature live music, space for private events and plenty of bourbon.
Michelle Latham, owner of the future Bourbon + Bitters bar, has been planning its creation for months. She said it will feature live music, space for private events and plenty of bourbon.Christopher Borro

"The main focus will be on bourbon. We'll offer some wine and beer; there will be appetizers, too," Latham said. "There will be a space that can be rented for private parties or meetings. We'll have some fireplaces in here and some live jazz music playing."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She met with Brennon Todt, the building owner, in May and said he was excited at the prospect. Construction will start in September, with an anticipated completion next spring.

The lounge will incorporate much, but not all, of the street-level part of the premises. It will also include a downstairs area for private reservations.

Other plans for the building include additional retail spaces on the ground floor and luxury living spaces upstairs.

"Downtown is where I want to be. I love downtown. I love seeing it grow. I love the new businesses coming ... and I wanted to be part of something like that," Latham said.

Liz Haynes is the executive director of Old Town Cape, a downtown revitalization organization. She was one of around 20 people on hand to witness the Bourbon + Bitters reveal.

"To have both historic theaters within the same block under construction being added to be a part of our wonderful, vibrant community is very, very exciting," Haynes said, referring to the former Esquire Theater a block away.

That building is currently being redeveloped into office space.

"There are a ton of different opportunities here that are really going to add vibrancy to our downtown community when all is said and done," Haynes added.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy