Unwind Wednesdays offers family-friendly fun at Ebb & Flow

Ebb & Flow Fermentations has partnered with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri to host a new weekly, family-friendly art therapy event.

Unwind Wednesdays will take place on Ebb & Flow's patio, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, from 5 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 11, and will allow attendees to kick back and participate in an optional arts and crafts project.

Ebb & Flow media director Joy Brooker has high hopes for the event.

"I want to open the door for other places to start being more creative with their events," Brooker said. "I don't want just me or Ebb & Flow to benefit from this. I want everybody to benefit from this."

Brooker -- who worked alongside Arts Council director Kelly Downes and Ebb & Flow owner DeWayne Schaaf to come up with the idea -- gives partial credit for the idea of doing arts and crafts to her background as a former camp counselor.

Local band Grand Opening performs during Unwind Wednesdays on April 14 at Ebb & Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

"One of the things that we did was use arts and crafts therapy for the kids," Brooker said. "We all found that to be really beneficial. In addition to being something that families can do together in the summer, it's also really beneficial for mental health and wellness."