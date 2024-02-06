University officials say fraud investigation continuing

Southeast Missouri State University officials and law enforcement authorities are continuing to investigate alleged wire fraud committed against the university.
A release from SEMO sent Thursday, Oct. 5, said the alleged fraud does not involve compromised records.
"The university wants to remind the public and the University community that there continues to be no indication that any personal records of students, faculty or staff were compromised by this action. At this time the university has no information to suggest that any employee was involved in criminal activity. There is also no information to suggest that the incident involves any capital project currently underway, or recently completed, at the university," the release stated.
The St. Louis FBI field office is involved in the investigation, according to the release.
