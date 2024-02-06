University accepts comprehensive master plan; first since 1996

Southeast Missouri State University has a new university master plan, a comprehensive take on the physical campus, space usage, upcoming maintenance and longer-term goals.
The last time Southeast had a comprehensive master plan completed, it was 1996, said Tim Rowbottom with The Lawrence Group.
The firm created a new university master plan, unveiled Friday at the board of regentsï¿½ regular meeting.
ï¿½Learning has changed a lotï¿½ since 1996, Rowbottom said, and he called the new plan ï¿½a long time comingï¿½ and ï¿½extremely comprehensive.ï¿½
The master plan was a 30-month process beginning in 2016, with more than 70 meetings held, Rowbottom said.
A survey of faculty, staff and students was conducted and the results compiled, then the consultant data was compiled.
Ultimately, an executive summary, goals and aspirations, recommendations and a cost review were delivered Friday to the regents and university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto.
At the meeting, Vargas said initially, the plan was called a ï¿½facilities master plan,ï¿½ but he said this needed to be a ï¿½university master plan.ï¿½
That way, the student experience and academic offerings were considered in addition to the state of the physical campus, Vargas said.
The master plan broke down recommendations into one- to three-year recommendations, four- to five-year, and six- to 10-year recommendations.
The shorter-term recommendations would cost about $70.5 million, the longer-term $34 million, and the longest-range would be approximately $135.5 million, for a total value of $240 million, adjusted for inflation.
Rowbottom said this is a starting point.
ï¿½Where the money comes from is a real issue,ï¿½ Vargas said, adding his sense is, deferred-maintenance funding for higher education institutions is not a high priority for the legislature.
Vice president for finance and administration Kathy Mangels agreed.
Mangels said the facilities management staff, while thin, does a ï¿½phenomenal job,ï¿½ but deferred maintenance will continue to be a challenge.
Mangels added, ï¿½We have a lot to think about, strategically.ï¿½
Rowbottom said the plan identified several buildings that will need repairs and upgrades in the coming years.
The one- to three-year recommendations included the recently-completed International Village, built out from the former Cottonwood Treatment Facility on North Sprigg Street; a full building renovation for the Art Building, Crisp Hall and Brandt Hall; and renovation work in Dempster Hall and Seabaugh Polytechnic to accommodate growing areas of study cybersecurity and the UAS, or drone, program.
But which facilities will get priority?
ï¿½These recommendations are recommendations,ï¿½ Vargas said, adding the plan is going to evolve by necessity as deeper conversations are held about needs the university has now, and what the future holds for the institution.
For example, Cheney Hall has been vacant for a couple of years now, Rowbottom said, and noted it is not good as classroom or office space, but could be renovated for use as residence space.
But, Rowbottom said, Cheney Hall is ï¿½extremely challenging,ï¿½ as it is a WPA-era building, built as part of the New Deal in the early 20th century.
ï¿½Cheney has historical significance. From a physical standpoint, it should be demolished,ï¿½ Rowbottom said, but noted the plan includes no recommendation for the building.
Campuswide, space usage needs to be more efficient, Rowbottom said, noting the existing space in Cape Girardeau on the main and River campuses could accommodate another 32 percent of enrollment growth.
He suggested a centralized scheduling model be implemented to maximize classroom usage, noting it would need to be built into the culture of the campus in order for it to be widely accepted.
Another aspect of making better use of existing space will be bringing together physically the programs that were moved during the academic restructuring, Rowbottom said.
University wide, he said, addressing safety and security concerns is a priority, as are adding student collaboration spaces and parking.
