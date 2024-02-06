University accepts comprehensive master plan; first since 1996

Southeast Missouri State University has a new university master plan, a comprehensive take on the physical campus, space usage, upcoming maintenance and longer-term goals.

The last time Southeast had a comprehensive master plan completed, it was 1996, said Tim Rowbottom with The Lawrence Group.

The firm created a new university master plan, unveiled Friday at the board of regentsï¿½ regular meeting.

ï¿½Learning has changed a lotï¿½ since 1996, Rowbottom said, and he called the new plan ï¿½a long time comingï¿½ and ï¿½extremely comprehensive.ï¿½

The master plan was a 30-month process beginning in 2016, with more than 70 meetings held, Rowbottom said.

A survey of faculty, staff and students was conducted and the results compiled, then the consultant data was compiled.

Ultimately, an executive summary, goals and aspirations, recommendations and a cost review were delivered Friday to the regents and university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto.

At the meeting, Vargas said initially, the plan was called a ï¿½facilities master plan,ï¿½ but he said this needed to be a ï¿½university master plan.ï¿½

That way, the student experience and academic offerings were considered in addition to the state of the physical campus, Vargas said.

The master plan broke down recommendations into one- to three-year recommendations, four- to five-year, and six- to 10-year recommendations.

The shorter-term recommendations would cost about $70.5 million, the longer-term $34 million, and the longest-range would be approximately $135.5 million, for a total value of $240 million, adjusted for inflation.

Rowbottom said this is a starting point.

ï¿½Where the money comes from is a real issue,ï¿½ Vargas said, adding his sense is, deferred-maintenance funding for higher education institutions is not a high priority for the legislature.

Vice president for finance and administration Kathy Mangels agreed.