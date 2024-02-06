All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 15, 2018

University accepts comprehensive master plan; first since 1996

Southeast Missouri State University has a new university master plan, a comprehensive take on the physical campus, space usage, upcoming maintenance and longer-term goals. The last time Southeast had a comprehensive master plan completed, it was 1996, said Tim Rowbottom with The Lawrence Group...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Cheney Hall is seen Aug. 10, 2017, at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. A newly unveiled university master plan contains no recommendation for the long-vacant building.
Cheney Hall is seen Aug. 10, 2017, at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. A newly unveiled university master plan contains no recommendation for the long-vacant building.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University has a new university master plan, a comprehensive take on the physical campus, space usage, upcoming maintenance and longer-term goals.

The last time Southeast had a comprehensive master plan completed, it was 1996, said Tim Rowbottom with The Lawrence Group.

The firm created a new university master plan, unveiled Friday at the board of regentsï¿½ regular meeting.

ï¿½Learning has changed a lotï¿½ since 1996, Rowbottom said, and he called the new plan ï¿½a long time comingï¿½ and ï¿½extremely comprehensive.ï¿½

The master plan was a 30-month process beginning in 2016, with more than 70 meetings held, Rowbottom said.

A survey of faculty, staff and students was conducted and the results compiled, then the consultant data was compiled.

Ultimately, an executive summary, goals and aspirations, recommendations and a cost review were delivered Friday to the regents and university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto.

At the meeting, Vargas said initially, the plan was called a ï¿½facilities master plan,ï¿½ but he said this needed to be a ï¿½university master plan.ï¿½

That way, the student experience and academic offerings were considered in addition to the state of the physical campus, Vargas said.

The master plan broke down recommendations into one- to three-year recommendations, four- to five-year, and six- to 10-year recommendations.

The shorter-term recommendations would cost about $70.5 million, the longer-term $34 million, and the longest-range would be approximately $135.5 million, for a total value of $240 million, adjusted for inflation.

Rowbottom said this is a starting point.

ï¿½Where the money comes from is a real issue,ï¿½ Vargas said, adding his sense is, deferred-maintenance funding for higher education institutions is not a high priority for the legislature.

Vice president for finance and administration Kathy Mangels agreed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mangels said the facilities management staff, while thin, does a ï¿½phenomenal job,ï¿½ but deferred maintenance will continue to be a challenge.

Mangels added, ï¿½We have a lot to think about, strategically.ï¿½

Rowbottom said the plan identified several buildings that will need repairs and upgrades in the coming years.

The one- to three-year recommendations included the recently-completed International Village, built out from the former Cottonwood Treatment Facility on North Sprigg Street; a full building renovation for the Art Building, Crisp Hall and Brandt Hall; and renovation work in Dempster Hall and Seabaugh Polytechnic to accommodate growing areas of study cybersecurity and the UAS, or drone, program.

But which facilities will get priority?

ï¿½These recommendations are recommendations,ï¿½ Vargas said, adding the plan is going to evolve by necessity as deeper conversations are held about needs the university has now, and what the future holds for the institution.

For example, Cheney Hall has been vacant for a couple of years now, Rowbottom said, and noted it is not good as classroom or office space, but could be renovated for use as residence space.

But, Rowbottom said, Cheney Hall is ï¿½extremely challenging,ï¿½ as it is a WPA-era building, built as part of the New Deal in the early 20th century.

ï¿½Cheney has historical significance. From a physical standpoint, it should be demolished,ï¿½ Rowbottom said, but noted the plan includes no recommendation for the building.

Campuswide, space usage needs to be more efficient, Rowbottom said, noting the existing space in Cape Girardeau on the main and River campuses could accommodate another 32 percent of enrollment growth.

He suggested a centralized scheduling model be implemented to maximize classroom usage, noting it would need to be built into the culture of the campus in order for it to be widely accepted.

Another aspect of making better use of existing space will be bringing together physically the programs that were moved during the academic restructuring, Rowbottom said.

University wide, he said, addressing safety and security concerns is a priority, as are adding student collaboration spaces and parking.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car,...
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy