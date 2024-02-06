Unity urged during Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast Monday

People in the United States have a problem, Apostle Adrian Taylor said Monday at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebratory breakfast, and that problem is, everyone talking, but no one is listening.

Taylor said the talk in society now is more rhetoric than talk, designed to be thought provoking, but what’s being provoked isn’t valuable thought, but indignation and anger.

The sentence “black lives matter” can be taken as individual words, he said, words that celebrate ideas, but when those words are put in a specific order, there’s a group of people who get angry.

Consider another sentence: “Make America great again,” said Taylor of Lighthouse in Cape Girardeau.

“These are two interesting ideas,” Taylor said. “The problem is, if you use any of these phrases, you’ll make people upset.”

Margaret A. Holladay embraces the emotions of the music Monday during the Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon in the Salvation Army gym in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

And, he said, “As long as we fuss back and forth, we will not find an opportunity to find unity.”

That same “foolishness,” he said, is why the government is shut down right now.

Taylor said value of one is not diminished by valuing another: “If I value a dog, does that mean your cat is not important? If I value a black person because I love them, that does not mean somehow automatically I hate white folks.”

The reason he brings this up, he said, is these issues need to be dealt with.

“We’ll talk privately, but we can’t talk in large groups because everyone wants to get upset,” he said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon Monday in the Salvation Army gym in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Unless, he said, that conversation is around young people getting shot by law enforcement.

“I’m not against law enforcement,” Taylor said, noting he has served as police chaplain, in an attempt to encourage positive policing.

But, he said, he has heard preachers saying the young people getting shot might have done bad things, and thus might have deserved it.

“I have a problem with us saying we love God if we’re OK with the death and destruction of anybody,” Taylor said.

“I’m trying to understand,” Taylor said. “When did we lose our minds?”

Taylor said most people know conversation, talking through issues, is therapeutic. But, he said, productive conversations between Caucasian and black people, even white people who want to understand, can be difficult because white people aren’t necessarily aware of how intense stories of racial problems are.