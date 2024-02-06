As a part of it’s 50th anniversary celebration, United Way of Southeast Missouri is aiming to raise $50,000 through the Over the Edge event.

Over the Edge — which will be held June 5 — is a fundraising event in it’s second year, where participants rappel 147-feet down Towers South on Southeast Missouri State University’s campus. The money raised will go toward the nearly 40 programs United Way of Southeast Missouri supports.

Raechel Reinitz, community relations manager for United Way of Southeast Missouri, said the organization will need at least 50 people to go over the edge of the building to help reach the goal, a slight increase in participants from last year.

“This year, we are very excited to have the goal of 50 edgers,” Reinitz said. “Last year, we had about 36 edgers, so we think 50 edgers is very reasonable.”

A fundraising minimum of $1,000 is required of each participant to rappel, and fundraising must be done through the Over the Edge fundraising platform, which allows participants to create their own personal website to collect donations.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, top, laughs while rappelling down the side of Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South dormitory with Raechel Reinitz, community relations manager for the United Way of Southeast Missouri, during the United Way of Southeast Missouri's Over the Edge fundraising event May 17 in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

To help reach the goal, United Way of Southeast Missouri has added more incentives, ways to get involved and increased promotion for the event.

The Fearless Edgers Signing Party will be held Feb. 5 at 21 Taps in Cape Girardeau so participants can sign up for the event, ask questions and make a free promotional videos for their websites.

“As an individual, $1,000 may seem scary to raise, but the earlier that you get on promoting yourself and why you’re going over the edge for our community, the better,” Reinitz said. “From previous experience, we know that videos online are a good way to grab attention.”