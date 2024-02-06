As a part of it’s 50th anniversary celebration, United Way of Southeast Missouri is aiming to raise $50,000 through the Over the Edge event.
Over the Edge — which will be held June 5 — is a fundraising event in it’s second year, where participants rappel 147-feet down Towers South on Southeast Missouri State University’s campus. The money raised will go toward the nearly 40 programs United Way of Southeast Missouri supports.
Raechel Reinitz, community relations manager for United Way of Southeast Missouri, said the organization will need at least 50 people to go over the edge of the building to help reach the goal, a slight increase in participants from last year.
“This year, we are very excited to have the goal of 50 edgers,” Reinitz said. “Last year, we had about 36 edgers, so we think 50 edgers is very reasonable.”
A fundraising minimum of $1,000 is required of each participant to rappel, and fundraising must be done through the Over the Edge fundraising platform, which allows participants to create their own personal website to collect donations.
To help reach the goal, United Way of Southeast Missouri has added more incentives, ways to get involved and increased promotion for the event.
The Fearless Edgers Signing Party will be held Feb. 5 at 21 Taps in Cape Girardeau so participants can sign up for the event, ask questions and make a free promotional videos for their websites.
“As an individual, $1,000 may seem scary to raise, but the earlier that you get on promoting yourself and why you’re going over the edge for our community, the better,” Reinitz said. “From previous experience, we know that videos online are a good way to grab attention.”
If rappelling down the side of a building sounds more scary than exciting, there are other ways to get involved in the event.
The Chartwells Chicken Coop will be open again this year during Over the Edge to anyone who donates $100 to an edger. Throughout the day, members of the Chicken Coop will have the opportunity to win raffle prizes and enjoy food provided by Chartwells.
“Toss your Boss” takes team bonding to a whole new level. Area businesses can get involved by raising $1,000 to “toss their boss,” or the boss can match the dollar amount raised by employees and delegate someone else to go down.
Reinitz said the event is also still in need of sponsors and volunteers.
She added above all else, she hopes to raise awareness for the programs United Way supports.
“We have over 37 programs, at least, that we support in Southeast Missouri,” Reinitz said. “Some of them are popular, but some of them aren’t, and so it’s really great awareness for our smaller partners.”
Every edger must pay $75 to register in addition to the $1,000 fundraising minimum. Anyone 14 and older between 100 and 300 pounds can rappel, and no prior ropes, rappelling or fundraising experience is required. Participants can register individually or in a team of up to six people.
For volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact Reinitz at raechel.reinitz@unitedwayofsemo.org.
To register for the event, visit www.unitedwayofsemo.org/Over-the-Edge.
