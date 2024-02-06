United Way of Southeast Missouri received thousands in federal funding for emergency food and shelter programs. The not-for-profit is looking for eligible Cape Girardeau County agencies to partner with and give funding.

United Way received $22,965 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 40. The National Board is composed of various large-scale charitable organizations and officials from FEMA and DHS.

United Way and other local not-for-profits, along with the Cape Girardeau County Commission's office will staff a local board to review funding applications and make recommendations, a news release from United Way said.