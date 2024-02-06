All sections
NewsFebruary 16, 2023

United Way of Southeast Missouri seeking organizations that need funding

United Way of Southeast Missouri received thousands in federal funding for emergency food and shelter programs. The not-for-profit is looking for eligible Cape Girardeau County agencies to partner with and give funding. United Way received $22,965 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 40. ...

Nathan English

United Way of Southeast Missouri received thousands in federal funding for emergency food and shelter programs. The not-for-profit is looking for eligible Cape Girardeau County agencies to partner with and give funding.

United Way received $22,965 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 40. The National Board is composed of various large-scale charitable organizations and officials from FEMA and DHS.

United Way and other local not-for-profits, along with the Cape Girardeau County Commission's office will staff a local board to review funding applications and make recommendations, a news release from United Way said.

Any agency looking to apply for a portion of the funding should contact Donna Noe, operations manager for United Way, at donna.noe@unitedwayofsemo.org. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 1.

In order to qualify for funding, an agency must:

  • Be not-for-profits or government organizations.
  • Be eligible to receive federal funds.
  • Have a Unique Entity Identifier.
  • Utilize generally accepted accounting principles.
  • Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
  • If the agency is voluntary and private, it must have an unpaid board of directors.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

