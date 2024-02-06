United Way of Southeast Missouri faces decision time on grant monies

The United Way of Southeast Missouri's triennial grant application process recently came to an end. Now the organization has to decide, who gets the money?

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, said there are steps it goes through to decide which organizations receive funding from the grants.

"The first step is to make that first cut and the applications that make that first cut, then move to the second step, which is either our volunteers go visit their site or they come in and present to our volunteers," Shelton said.

"We did site visits three years ago, and this year, in part because of COVID, and also because of the time crunch from so many organizations applying, we asked organizations and programs to come in and present that were either new to us or there were questions from our volunteers about their application."

Every three years not-for-profit organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters and numerous other organizations, are able to apply for funding through various grants the United Way offers to organizations. The amount of money the United Way can disperse to the not-for-profit organizations varies year-to-year and is based on previous campaigns.

Toward the end of April, volunteers on the local United Way's Community Investment Committee will review all of the information from the site visits, panel presentations and applications and decide which not-for-profits will be a part of the United Way network for the next three years until the next grant application cycle and what percentage of funding the organizations will receive.