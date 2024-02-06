United Way hosts thank-you luncheon, presents awards

United Way of Southeast Missouri thanked last year’s volunteers, “campaign champions” and donors with Jimmy John’s sandwiches, cookies and awards during a luncheon Tuesday at the Jackson Civic Center.
The Community Celebration is held each year in April to commemorate National Volunteer Month.
United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton said the organization supports 30 programs within Southeast Missouri.
Shelton said the community needs help with food and affordable housing; more early childhood education and support for parents; more mental health resources and access to affordable health care; and more training and essential life skills and job-specific skills.
Read to Succeed is one of several programs partnered with United Way of Southeast Missouri. And while funding is “vital” to the Read to Succeed program, representative Robin Koetting said, “so are our volunteers” who make it happen.
She presented the Read to Succeed Volunteer of the Year award to Mary Murphy, who has been with the program since the beginning, Koetting said.
“Read to Succeed would not exist without the devoted men, women and college students who give up their time every week to listen to a student read,” she said. “Whether it’s an excited new reader, or a reluctant struggling reader, these volunteers give them confidence, encouragement and sometimes even a comforting hug.”
According to the organization’s website, the main focus of Read to Succeed is to accelerate the average student’s reading by one grade level and to bring struggling students to grade level by the end of the year.
Koetting said 217 students have been helped so far this year through the Read to Succeed partnership.
Employee Campaign of the Year was awarded to Commerce Bank; Spirit of Partnership went to Drury Southwest; Spirit of Community was given to Montgomery Bank; FUNraiser award went to Procter & Gamble; and Jay Wolz received Volunteer of the Year.
Raechel Reinitz, United Way of Southeast Missouri community relations manager, introduced the organization’s next big fundraiser with a goal of $75,000: “Over the Edge.”
The challenge encourages participants to take a 147-foot rappelled leap off the side of Towers South dormitory May 17 on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Proceeds will benefit the organization.
“... And yes, I am going over the edge,” Reinitz said. “I used to live in that top floor of that building that I’m rappelling down.”
United Way of Southeast Missouri began in 1950 and has grown “as a result of people wanting to find a more effective and communitywide approach to care for one another,” according to the organization’s website.
“The impact we create in Southeast Missouri far surpasses the dollars we raise and invest,” Shelton said. “With your help, United We Fight, United We Win!”
More information on upcoming local fundraisers can be found online at www.unitedwayofsemo.org.
