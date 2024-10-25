Underberg House Concerts to bring in Dusty Bo on Saturday

A last minute cancellation for St. Louis. A new act for Cape Girardeau.

Dusty Bo and the Contraband will be performing Saturday, Oct. 7, at Underberg House Concerts, 1122 Patricia St. in Cape Girardeau.

Dusty Bo is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and describes himself as a blue-collar musician, playing nearly anywhere.

"I guess I consider the blue-collar guys and girls, the ones that get out there and play, you know. ... I would say that to people that write songs for a living as well. It's just a lot of work. You know, anybody that puts in elbow grease to do whatever they have to do to pay the bills," he said.

Bo has been in the music scene for 15 years, while the Contraband came along in 2020. He said his music is alternative Southern rock and uses influences from blues, Southern rock, heavier rock and even outlaw country.