Underberg House Concerts to bring in Dusty Bo on Saturday

A last minute cancellation for St. Louis. A new act for Cape Girardeau.
Dusty Bo and the Contraband will be performing Saturday, Oct. 7, at Underberg House Concerts, 1122 Patricia St. in Cape Girardeau.
Dusty Bo is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and describes himself as a blue-collar musician, playing nearly anywhere.
"I guess I consider the blue-collar guys and girls, the ones that get out there and play, you know. ... I would say that to people that write songs for a living as well. It's just a lot of work. You know, anybody that puts in elbow grease to do whatever they have to do to pay the bills," he said.
Bo has been in the music scene for 15 years, while the Contraband came along in 2020. He said his music is alternative Southern rock and uses influences from blues, Southern rock, heavier rock and even outlaw country.
He said his favorite song of his is usually the most recent one he is working on due to being fresh in his mind how it all came together. However, one song that has never gotten old to him is "The Conductor", a song that came out in 2020.
"It's the heaviest song that I have to play, but it's just got a really fun guitar riff, and there's just a couple breakdown areas. And it's very, very energetic and kind of takes you on a bit of a ride," he explained.
Bo said he has never been to Cape Girardeau before and is excited to play Saturday and bring in his energetic show.
"I'm very happy to be doing this house concert because I've done a couple of house concerts. They're a lot of fun and a great way to connect with people. It's just a really amazing way to perform something," he said.
Bo is on social media. To follow him on Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or TikTok, his handle is Dusty Vox. On Facebook and YouTube, his social media handle is Dusty Bo.
Tickets to see Dusty Bo and the Contraband at Underberg House Concerts are $15. To buy tickets, contact houseconcerts@hotmail.com or at (573) 270-1009.
