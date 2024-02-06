Unclaimed Property auction comes to Cape

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek will host an unclaimed property auction next week at Drury Plaza Hotel, located at 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The auction will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept 28. Auction begins at 9 a.m. each day.

Previewing is scheduled for:

5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26;

8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27;

8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

According to the auction lot book, the auction features items from safe deposit boxes in Missouri surrendered as unclaimed property. State law mandates financial institutions hand over these items after no contact with the owner for a statutorily set period of time, generally five years.