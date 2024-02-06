Unclaimed Property auction comes to Cape

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek will host an unclaimed property auction next week at Drury Plaza Hotel, located at 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau.
The auction will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept 28. Auction begins at 9 a.m. each day.
Previewing is scheduled for:
According to the auction lot book, the auction features items from safe deposit boxes in Missouri surrendered as unclaimed property. State law mandates financial institutions hand over these items after no contact with the owner for a statutorily set period of time, generally five years.
The Missouri state treasurer conducts an annual auction for non-monetary valuables due to limited storage space. All the proceeds will be recorded under the original owner's name. These items never become state property and original owners and heirs can collect proceeds any time at www.ShowMeMoney.com.
The items range from books and stamps to coins and jewelry.
All potential bidders must register with the cashier and obtain a bidder number in order to bid on any items. To obtain a bidder number, the bidder must register with a full name, address and current photo identification, such as a valid driver's license.
Auction will be conducted by auctioneer James Johnston.
For a detailed auction list and pictures visit www.treasurer.mo.gov/auction.
