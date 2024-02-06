Two subjects of interest in 1992 homicide to take polygraph tests

Two men at the center of the Mischelle Lawless homicide investigation since the beginning of the case in 1992 will take polygraph tests Tuesday in an attempt to clear their names.

“I’m tired of all the bulls---,” Matt Abbott said.

Twin brothers Matt and Mark Abbott will undergo a two-hour polygraph session with certified polygraph practitioner Lee Boyd of St. Louis under the supervision of private investigator John Mackey beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.

Matt and Mark Abbott are paying for the test.

“There’s a lot of defamation of character flying around,” Mackey said. “Matt and Mark are constantly being harassed.”

Polygraph tests often are inadmissible as evidence in court. The validity of tests is questionable because “no evidence that any pattern of physiological reactions is unique to deception,” according to an American Psychological Association study from 2004.

The study found an honest person may seem to show deception if he or she is nervous; also, a person who believes a lie strongly could throw off the test.

Countermeasures also can be used to beat the test, including “physical movements, psychological interventions (e.g., manipulating subjects’ beliefs about the test), and the use of pharmacological agents that alter arousal patterns,” according to the study.

“Me personally, I don’t believe in either of them,” former Scott County sheriff Rick Walter said of polygraph and computer voice stress-analyzer tests.

Lawless was found dead in her car Nov. 8, 1992, at the northbound Highway 77 exit ramp off Interstate 55 in Benton, Missouri. She had been shot three times and struck in the head with a heavy object.

Josh Kezer, a teenager from Kankakee, Illinois, spent 16 years in prison after jailhouse informants claimed he had killed the 19-year-old nursing student.

Walter re-opened the case in 2008, which ultimately led to the exoneration of Kezer a year later.

“They can beat it. ... No, it’s not admissible, and there’s a reason why,” Walter said.

Mark Abbott took a computer voice stress-analyzer test with a tester from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office shortly after Walter reopened the Lawless investigation in 2008. The test indicated signs of deception in Mark Abbott’s answers, Walter said.

“It means nothing,” Walter said of the test result.

Kezer, who was convicted for Lawless’ murder but later was declared innocent and released from prison, wrote in an email he believes polygraph tests are unreliable and can be manipulated by the test-taker and administrator.

He said the only way the Lawless murder would be solved is with honest investigation.

“Angela Mischelle Lawless and her family deserve justice,” Kezer wrote. “Sheriff Bill Ferrell pursued injustice. Sheriff Rick Walter pursued justice. Sheriff Wes Drury and the investigators he’s appointed to the Lawless investigation haven’t historically instilled confidence in their ability to investigate the Angela Mischelle Lawless murder appropriately, given their loyalty to ex-sheriff William F. Ferrell. I believe their loyalties to Ferrell will cloud their judgment. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I’m right. Time will tell.”

Testimony from Mark Abbott incorrectly placed Kezer near the scene of the crime in a white vehicle that was driven away shortly after Mark Abbott found Lawless dead.

Police reported a man claiming to be Matt Abbott reported the shooting at the sheriff’s office the night of the murder.

Matt Abbott said his brother never claimed to be him when he arrived at the sheriff’s office to report finding Lawless dead.