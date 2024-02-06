Two students qualify National Merit finalists

Two area students were recently named National Merit Scholarship Program finalists: Etty Soto of Saxony Lutheran High School, and Michael Hwang of Central High School.

Soto said she was surprised she earned the distinction. "You don't really get recognized for studying the way you do for sports," Soto said. "It's kind of nice."

Hwang, on the other hand, said once he heard he'd earned the semifinalist distinction in the fall, he thought he had a good chance of being named a finalist.

It's a long process. In the fall of each student's junior year, they took the PSAT, and had to score at a certain level to advance.

Then, each student had to take the SAT, and earn a close to perfect score.

Cape Central Michael Hwang

Hwang said the important part for him was to not panic.

He's not a native English speaker -- he was born in Texas, then lived in South Korea with his parents and siblings until he was in junior high school.

So, he said, quick reading and retention can be a challenge for him.

But, he said, being emotionally and mentally focused helped him -- and a healthy dose of luck, he said.

Beyond the test taking, there was an application, and an essay.

Soto said hers was between 500 and 750 words about a personal experience. She chose her experience of becoming a leader, "coming out of my shell," she said, smiling.

At Saxony, she's a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, the Spanish Club and is a founding member of the tennis team. She also used to run cross-country -- and she's No. 12 on the Saxony varsity soccer team.

She was also named January student of the month at Saxony.

Both students are on the varsity scholar bowl team at their respective schools, and both play violin -- Soto is in the first violin section in the Southeast Missouri Music Academy Youth Orchestra, and Hwang was named to District Honors Orchestra in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Steve Schaffner, director of Southeast Music Academy at Southeast Missouri State University, said Soto has been part of the Suzuki violin program for several years, and a member of the youth orchestra for at least the last four years.

"She is a great mentor to the younger students, and just a very talented, positive young lady," Schaffner said of Soto.

Soto said she plans to study biomedical engineering, since it combines two of her passions: engineering and medicine.