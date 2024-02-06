Two students qualify National Merit finalists

Two area students were recently named National Merit Scholarship Program finalists: Etty Soto of Saxony Lutheran High School, and Michael Hwang of Central High School.
Soto said she was surprised she earned the distinction. "You don't really get recognized for studying the way you do for sports," Soto said. "It's kind of nice."
Hwang, on the other hand, said once he heard he'd earned the semifinalist distinction in the fall, he thought he had a good chance of being named a finalist.
It's a long process. In the fall of each student's junior year, they took the PSAT, and had to score at a certain level to advance.
Then, each student had to take the SAT, and earn a close to perfect score.
Hwang said the important part for him was to not panic.
He's not a native English speaker -- he was born in Texas, then lived in South Korea with his parents and siblings until he was in junior high school.
So, he said, quick reading and retention can be a challenge for him.
But, he said, being emotionally and mentally focused helped him -- and a healthy dose of luck, he said.
Beyond the test taking, there was an application, and an essay.
Soto said hers was between 500 and 750 words about a personal experience. She chose her experience of becoming a leader, "coming out of my shell," she said, smiling.
At Saxony, she's a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, the Spanish Club and is a founding member of the tennis team. She also used to run cross-country -- and she's No. 12 on the Saxony varsity soccer team.
She was also named January student of the month at Saxony.
Both students are on the varsity scholar bowl team at their respective schools, and both play violin -- Soto is in the first violin section in the Southeast Missouri Music Academy Youth Orchestra, and Hwang was named to District Honors Orchestra in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Steve Schaffner, director of Southeast Music Academy at Southeast Missouri State University, said Soto has been part of the Suzuki violin program for several years, and a member of the youth orchestra for at least the last four years.
"She is a great mentor to the younger students, and just a very talented, positive young lady," Schaffner said of Soto.
Soto said she plans to study biomedical engineering, since it combines two of her passions: engineering and medicine.
Hwang earned a perfect 36 on the ACT last summer, and in addition to his academic pursuits, he has a popular YouTube channel devoted to teaching mathematical concepts.
And he tutors. Hwang is Beta Club secretary at CHS, and has earned more than 300 cumulative volunteer hours, mainly through organizing and leading math tutoring sessions. He was a summer school teaching assistant in remedial Algebra II, he said.
He's also working on an independent study with Daniel Daly, interim chair of the mathematics department at Southeast Missouri State University, in a branch of mathematics with computer science applications, Daly told the Southeast Missourian previously.
The plan is to craft an academic paper to submit to professional journals, Hwang said.
"We try attacking problems from various viewpoints," Hwang said of his work with Daly, noting that their work tends to focus on the more complex structures: "Problems that collapse right away aren't worth pursuing."
And while math is Hwang's passion, he said, his pursuits in the arts are more his hobby. Hwang served as editor of the Central Light literary magazine in 2018, plays violin and is a co-founder and co-captain of the school's chess team.
"You gotta refresh your brain," Hwang said. "Math is strictly logic, but with literature, there are other meanings, entendre. Language is more flexible."
But, he said, he still spends "way more time" with mathematics.
He's excited to have earned the distinction, he said, but his family and counselor are especially happy for him, Hwang said.
"My parents have always pushed me to follow my passion, never hesitating," Hwang said. "You have to have people with similar interests to yours to propel you forward," and his family support is there for him.
CHS counselor Nita DuBose said she's so proud of Hwang, and not surprised. "We're going to miss him," she said of Hwang. "I really enjoy working with him."
Hwang plans to pursue higher mathematics and to continue teaching, but he's not altogether sure what the future will look like in four years.
Neither student has decided which university to attend.
Saxony principal Mark Ruark said he is "honored and humbled" to be Soto's principal.
"In my 37 years in education, I have never seen a student as well rounded as she is," Ruark said of Soto. He said her humility and her talent in academics, athletics and music combine to give her an exciting future.
And, he said, "She takes ownership in what she does."
