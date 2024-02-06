Two shot at Cape Central graduation ceremony; one suspect in custody

Attendees console one another and file out of the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University following a shooting at the Cape Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, in Cape Girardeau. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

"Fortunately, no students or staff members were injured and thanks to the assistance of staff members at the Show Me Center, we were able to get everyone out of the building safely. We are thankful for the quick response of our school resource officers who were already at the Show Me Center and for the Cape Police Department officers who responded to the call.

"We will be forced to reschedule the graduation ceremony at a later time. Please be patient with us as we work through this situation. We want to plan an event that celebrates our graduates the way they deserve, but our priority at this time is working with police to aid in their investigation of this situation."

Benyon announced Sunday evening district officials had canceled classes, including blocks at the district’s Career and Technology Center, for Monday, May 20.

"We apologize for the inconvenience but appreciate your understanding as we focus on supporting our staff members during this time. We will assess the remainder of the school week tomorrow," and disseminate information "as decisions are made", a statement from the superintendent says.

Rick Fahr provided additional reporting for this story.