NewsMay 20, 2024

Two shot at Cape Central graduation ceremony; one suspect in custody

One person was in custody after a shooting at Cape Central High School’s graduation ceremony left two people injured Sunday, May 19. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, an altercation between two people during the event at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University led to one suspect firing one shot. Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Medical personnel attend to a gunshot victim outside the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Sunday, May 19. Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after one person fired one shot following an altercation inside the venue during Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony.
Medical personnel attend to a gunshot victim outside the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Sunday, May 19. Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after one person fired one shot following an altercation inside the venue during Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

One person was in custody after a shooting at Cape Central High School’s graduation ceremony left two people injured Sunday, May 19.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, an altercation between two people during the event at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University led to one suspect firing one shot. Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A school resource officer detained the suspect at the scene.

The incident occurred about 2:40 p.m.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon issued a statement Sunday afternoon.

"During our graduation ceremony today at the Show Me Center, an altercation occurred forcing us to stop the ceremony and evacuate the building.

Attendees console one another and file out of the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University following a shooting at the Cape Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, in Cape Girardeau.
Attendees console one another and file out of the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University following a shooting at the Cape Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, in Cape Girardeau.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

"Fortunately, no students or staff members were injured and thanks to the assistance of staff members at the Show Me Center, we were able to get everyone out of the building safely. We are thankful for the quick response of our school resource officers who were already at the Show Me Center and for the Cape Police Department officers who responded to the call.

"We will be forced to reschedule the graduation ceremony at a later time. Please be patient with us as we work through this situation. We want to plan an event that celebrates our graduates the way they deserve, but our priority at this time is working with police to aid in their investigation of this situation."

Benyon announced Sunday evening district officials had canceled classes, including blocks at the district’s Career and Technology Center, for Monday, May 20.

"We apologize for the inconvenience but appreciate your understanding as we focus on supporting our staff members during this time. We will assess the remainder of the school week tomorrow," and disseminate information "as decisions are made", a statement from the superintendent says.

Rick Fahr provided additional reporting for this story.

Local News
