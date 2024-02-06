Area health officials reported 212 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and two additional deaths.

The Scott County Health Department reported two more deaths because of complications from COVID-19, increasing the county's total to 68. According the department's daily update, both residents were in their 90s. The county counted 38 new cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 3,837.

Cape Girardeau County saw 87 additional cases, bringing its total to 8,094. Cape Girardeau County has the most active cases in the region with 1,671.