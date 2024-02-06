All sections
NewsJanuary 7, 2021
Two more Scott County residents die from coronavirus-related complications
Area health officials reported 212 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and two additional deaths. The Scott County Health Department reported two more deaths because of complications from COVID-19, increasing the county's total to 68. According the department's daily update, both residents were in their 90s. The county counted 38 new cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 3,837...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Area health officials reported 212 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and two additional deaths.

The Scott County Health Department reported two more deaths because of complications from COVID-19, increasing the county's total to 68. According the department's daily update, both residents were in their 90s. The county counted 38 new cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 3,837.

Cape Girardeau County saw 87 additional cases, bringing its total to 8,094. Cape Girardeau County has the most active cases in the region with 1,671.

Stoddard County's total cases increased by 20, Perry County added 19 new cases and Bollinger County tallied 15.

In Illinois, Union County reported 23 new cases and Alexander County, reported 10 on Wednesday.

Updated virus numbers as of Wednesday in area counties were:

  • Bollinger: 1,250 total cases, 61 active cases, 15 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 8,094 total cases, 1,671 active cases, 119 deaths.
  • Perry: 2,199 total cases, 76 active cases, 26 deaths.
  • Stoddard: 2,739 total cases, 112 active cases, 60 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,837 total cases, 999 active cases, 68 deaths.
  • Alexander, Illinois: 354 total cases, 35 active cases, five deaths.
  • Union, Illinois: 1,757 total cases, 571 active cases, 25 deaths.
