Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Scott County

No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County, with its total remaining 49. Eight county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. Thirty three have recovered.

To date, testing for the virus in the county is reported as: Saint Francis Medical Center, 1,775 tested, 1,590 negative; Southeast Hospital, 602 tested, 552 negative; and Cross Trails Medical Center, 57 tested, 53 negative.

Perry County, Missouri, reported one new case Friday. The county has 45 virus patients, and 39 have recovered.

Bollinger and Stoddard counties in Missouri and Alexander County, Illinois, reported no new virus cases Friday.