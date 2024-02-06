Two men accused of selling meth to undercover cop

Two men sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in downtown Cape Girardeau, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Jamie W. Donner, 21, of Cape Girardeau with delivery of a controlled substance, a felony.

Steven R. Jaster, 29, of Jackson faces the same charge.

Donner contacted an undercover officer and offered to sell one-eighth of an ounce of crystal meth for $180 in February, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by SEMO Drug Task Force officer Chris Newton.

Donner and the officer met Jaster in the parking lot of Dollar General on Broadway, Newton wrote.