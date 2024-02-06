All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 22, 2017

Two men accused of selling meth to undercover cop

Two men sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in downtown Cape Girardeau, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Jamie W. Donner, 21, of Cape Girardeau with delivery of a controlled substance, a felony...

Tyler Graef

Two men sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in downtown Cape Girardeau, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Jamie W. Donner, 21, of Cape Girardeau with delivery of a controlled substance, a felony.

Steven R. Jaster, 29, of Jackson faces the same charge.

Donner contacted an undercover officer and offered to sell one-eighth of an ounce of crystal meth for $180 in February, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by SEMO Drug Task Force officer Chris Newton.

Donner and the officer met Jaster in the parking lot of Dollar General on Broadway, Newton wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

They drove to the intersection of Broadway and Park Street, where Donner took the officer’s money and got the meth from a person in another vehicle while Jaster asked the officer whether he had a scale with which to weigh the drugs, Newton wrote.

Driving back to the Dollar General parking lot, Donner gave the officer a bag of meth, apologizing for the poor quality of the drugs, according to the statement.

Both men’s bonds were set at $7,500.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy