Two local schools receive $5,000 library grants to purchase new books

Two Cape Girardeau school libraries in need of new materials have gained the purchasing power to update their collections.

Central Middle School and Jefferson Elementary have each received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries to help buy new books for their libraries.

The foundation, named after the former first lady, who was once a librarian and teacher, has given away more than $19 million in grants to more than 3,000 schools since 2002, according to the foundation website. Central and Jefferson are among the 40 awarded this year.

The grants are to be spent solely on books, and schools must be Title 1 eligible — a federal education program that gives money to schools with lower-income students — to receive the grant.

"It's important, in that, we're going to be able to get all of the things that are most popular right now and get it right on the shelves instead of dividing that out year after year," said Jennifer Wilson, the Central Middle School librarian.

The majority of the grant will be spent on audiobooks and acquiring new manga. Manga — graphic novels from Japan — have become increasingly popular among students, Wilson said. Many of the most popular manga available have been picked up by streaming services and turned into popular anime.

"I just went to my library conference in April, and it became a topic of conversation with all the librarians from the state that this has just been what all the kids are asking for," she added.