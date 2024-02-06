All sections
NewsJanuary 16, 2021
Two killed in I-55 crash
Two women were killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 just north of Cape Girardeau. Madison Bowman, 18, of Cape Girardeau and Nancy Dahlberg, 77, from Galesburg, Illinois, both died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 98 on southbound I-55...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Emergency personnel responded at about 3 p.m. Thursday to a multi-vehicle crash at about the 97 mile marker of Interstate 55. The crash involved at least two vehicles and occurred in the southbound lanes.
Emergency personnel responded at about 3 p.m. Thursday to a multi-vehicle crash at about the 97 mile marker of Interstate 55. The crash involved at least two vehicles and occurred in the southbound lanes.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Two women were killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 just north of Cape Girardeau.

Madison Bowman, 18, of Cape Girardeau and Nancy Dahlberg, 77, from Galesburg, Illinois, both died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 98 on southbound I-55.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at approximately 2:48 p.m. Thursday police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident. It was later determined that a passenger car heading northbound on I-55 ran off the roadway, crossed the median and hit an SUV traveling south.

The driver of the passenger car was trapped inside the vehicle and required extraction. She sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bowman, the passenger of the vehicle, was ejected on impact and died of her injuries.

Dahlberg, who was the passenger of the SUV, also required extraction, and both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital. Dahlberg later died in the hospital.

Emergency personnel respond to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes, and it was unclear how many people were in the vehicles and the extent of any injuries.
Emergency personnel respond to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes, and it was unclear how many people were in the vehicles and the extent of any injuries.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

The crash remains under investigation by Cape PD and the State Highway Patrol.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

