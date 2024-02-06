Two killed in I-55 crash

Two women were killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 just north of Cape Girardeau.

Madison Bowman, 18, of Cape Girardeau and Nancy Dahlberg, 77, from Galesburg, Illinois, both died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 98 on southbound I-55.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at approximately 2:48 p.m. Thursday police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident. It was later determined that a passenger car heading northbound on I-55 ran off the roadway, crossed the median and hit an SUV traveling south.