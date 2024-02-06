Two killed in I-55 crash

Two women were killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 just north of Cape Girardeau.
Madison Bowman, 18, of Cape Girardeau and Nancy Dahlberg, 77, from Galesburg, Illinois, both died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 98 on southbound I-55.
According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at approximately 2:48 p.m. Thursday police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident. It was later determined that a passenger car heading northbound on I-55 ran off the roadway, crossed the median and hit an SUV traveling south.
The driver of the passenger car was trapped inside the vehicle and required extraction. She sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bowman, the passenger of the vehicle, was ejected on impact and died of her injuries.
Dahlberg, who was the passenger of the SUV, also required extraction, and both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital. Dahlberg later died in the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by Cape PD and the State Highway Patrol.
