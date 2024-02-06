Two juveniles connected to social media threats toward Perry County District No. 32 Schools have been referred to juvenile court for charges.
According to communication from superintendent Fara Jones to families, the two juveniles were “quickly in the custody of the appropriate authorities” and police determined the threats to be non-credible. The investigation is ongoing and involves district school resource officers, Perryville Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
“We want to express our gratitude to the students and adults who reported these posts to the proper authorities — without re-posting them on their own social media and spreading the rumors and fear,” Jones said in her communication with district families. “We are grateful to our wonderful local law enforcement agencies and officers who have worked with us all week to track down every tip. We commend our teachers and staff for their ability to adapt to this ever-evolving situation and taking every possible precaution to keep our students safe.”
District schools went on lockdown on Monday morning after the threats were discovered. Students were released from lockdown at 10:55 a.m.
“These social media posts and rumors have taken a toll on all of us,” Jones said. “Our students and their parents have experienced fear that no child or family should experience. Our staff has endured incredible stress and uncertainty. Our law enforcement agencies have expended tremendous manpower investigating both posts and associated rumors, as well as providing extra patrols on our campus to help calm our fears.”
Perry County Schools did not hold classes Thursday and Friday for Teacher Collaboration Day and the East Perry County Fair, respectively. Jones expressed hopes that the two-day break will “allow these rumors to die so we can get back to normal next week".
“We want our students in school, where they can learn and grow, and we want them to know they are safe here,” Jones said. “I again urge every parent to take this opportunity to have conversations with their children about the harm caused by sharing rumors of school violence, and the serious legal and academic consequences that students will face if they do so.
“No joke, no dare, no chance to be social-media famous for a few moments, is worth possibly being charged with a felony or being kicked out of school.”
