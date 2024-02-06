Two juveniles connected to social media threats toward Perry County District No. 32 Schools have been referred to juvenile court for charges.

According to communication from superintendent Fara Jones to families, the two juveniles were “quickly in the custody of the appropriate authorities” and police determined the threats to be non-credible. The investigation is ongoing and involves district school resource officers, Perryville Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

“We want to express our gratitude to the students and adults who reported these posts to the proper authorities — without re-posting them on their own social media and spreading the rumors and fear,” Jones said in her communication with district families. “We are grateful to our wonderful local law enforcement agencies and officers who have worked with us all week to track down every tip. We commend our teachers and staff for their ability to adapt to this ever-evolving situation and taking every possible precaution to keep our students safe.”

District schools went on lockdown on Monday morning after the threats were discovered. Students were released from lockdown at 10:55 a.m.