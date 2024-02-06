Two juveniles arrested in fatal shooting on Saturday in Poplar Bluff

Investigators subsequently learned the shooting had allegedly taken place in the 1000 block of Velma Street and the suspects were juveniles, ages 13 and 16. Both juveniles were brought to the Poplar Bluff Police Department on Sunday by their parents and taken into custody.

The juveniles are being held pending the review of the case by the Butler County Juvenile Office and the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department said it would like to thank the state Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Butler County Coroner's Office, Butler County Juvenile Office, Butler County Prosecutor's Office and Butler County EMS for their assistance during the investigation.