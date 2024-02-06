All sections
NewsJuly 3, 2023

Two juveniles arrested in fatal shooting on Saturday in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff man is dead after a shooting Saturday, July 1.

According to a news release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers were informed at 12:51 p.m. of a vehicle en route to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, which was reportedly transporting a person who had been shot. While responding, officers located the vehicle near the intersection of Westwood and Kanell boulevards.

Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, officers found Sebastian Dosier, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. Dosier was transported to the medical center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators subsequently learned the shooting had allegedly taken place in the 1000 block of Velma Street and the suspects were juveniles, ages 13 and 16. Both juveniles were brought to the Poplar Bluff Police Department on Sunday by their parents and taken into custody.

The juveniles are being held pending the review of the case by the Butler County Juvenile Office and the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department said it would like to thank the state Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Butler County Coroner's Office, Butler County Juvenile Office, Butler County Prosecutor's Office and Butler County EMS for their assistance during the investigation.

