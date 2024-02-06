Two indicted on federal drug charges

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Two men were taken into custody Thursday by the Drug Enforcement Administration after being indicted on federal drug charges.

Ronnie Moreland, 59, of Bertrand and Paul Hale, 52, of Benton were federally indicted Tuesday on four counts of distribution of, possession with Intent to Distribute, and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell.

The indictments were handed down by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri as a result of multiple agency and county investigations.