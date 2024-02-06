All sections
NewsMay 8, 2021

Two indicted on federal drug charges

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Two men were taken into custody Thursday by the Drug Enforcement Administration after being indicted on federal drug charges. Ronnie Moreland, 59, of Bertrand and Paul Hale, 52, of Benton were federally indicted Tuesday on four counts of distribution of, possession with Intent to Distribute, and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell...

Standard Democrat
Ronnie Moreland
Ronnie Moreland

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Two men were taken into custody Thursday by the Drug Enforcement Administration after being indicted on federal drug charges.

Ronnie Moreland, 59, of Bertrand and Paul Hale, 52, of Benton were federally indicted Tuesday on four counts of distribution of, possession with Intent to Distribute, and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell.

The indictments were handed down by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri as a result of multiple agency and county investigations.

According to Ferrell, the arrest warrants were the culmination of investigations and arrests over a year-long period by New Madrid Police Department, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Scott County Sheriff's Office, Miner Police Department, Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, DEA and the SEMO Drug Task Force.

"This investigation speaks for itself," Ferrell said. "These arrests are the result of long hours, hard work and dedication by the men and women sworn to make where we live better."

Paul Hale
Paul Hale
