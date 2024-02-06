Two houses in Jackson razed in effort to draw new development

Two houses on East Jackson Boulevard were torn down this week to make way for future development.
The development property at 2421 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson had three existing houses, two of which were demolished this week, according to a demolition permit filed by excavator Ron Kucera Jr.
Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Place Ltd. said the lot is situated ideally for development.
Located between BART Transportation Inc. and Midwest Bank in Jackson, the 6.73-acre lot is priced at $899,900, Kelsey said.
The lot adjoins Kimbeland Golf Course and has frontage on East Jackson Boulevard and could work for several purposes, including retail, industrial, office space or even a multifamily residential unit near the golf course, Kelsey said.
Access to the lot is available from East Jackson Boulevard and Hilltop Lane, and has high traffic volume and visibility.
"We're finding Jackson has more and more interest for development and businesses wanting to relocate," Kelsey said, an opportunity he appreciates.
"Jackson's becoming more and more business-friendly," Kelsey added.
Jackson teamed with Cape Girardeau last year to conduct a retail market study by Catalyst Commercial Inc.
The study identified areas of growth potential in Jackson, among them the East Main Street and East Jackson Boulevard corridors.
In January, the city of Jackson and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce jointly hired a retail consultant, Jen Berti, who works to find retail companies with potential to succeed in Jackson.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said it is hoped the demolition of the two houses will clear the way for future development in an area with much potential for growth.
"Basically both of those houses were rented and came open," Hahs said, so they were "torn down just to be ready for development or any interested party."
No firm plans are in place, Kelsey said, but future development is likely.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address: 2421 E. Jackson Boulevard, Jackson, Mo.
